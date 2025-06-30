^

PrimeWater responds to Carla Abellana's concern about its services

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 11:06am
PrimeWater responds to Carla Abellana's concern about its services
Actress Carla Abellana
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Water service provider PrimeWater issued a statement regarding actress Carla Abellana's concerns about its services. 

Earlier today, Carla posted PrimeWater's letter to her that acknowledged her concerns. 

"Ms. Abellana's account remains active with a minimum consumption of 1 cubic meter, which explains the standard P194 bill, along with a P20 meter maintenance charge.

"In accordance with standard utility practices, all active accounts receive a minimum monthly bill regardless of usage. Our team also made an initial visit to the property and spoke with the caretaker to explain the concern and extend support," the statement read. 

Carla's Instagram story with the service provider's statement raised more questions from the actress. 

The actress had earlier posted in her Instagram story about the disconnection notice from the Villar family-owned water service provider of her Tagaytay property. 

