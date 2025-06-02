Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius Babao.

In the interview, Rea said that she and Rey got separated because of the actor's alleged cheating.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Rey said that it was supposedly a private matter.

“Medyo naging personal ang dating sa akin na may binitawan sila na against me, you know. Especially ‘yung mother ni Carla, ex-wife ko.

“Unexpected na supposedly private matters na ito. Na on my side, supposedly all this time I’ve been quiet, you know… after the separation with a mother, I’ve been really quiet until napanood ko ‘yung interview nila with Julius Babao.

"Ahh brutal, you know. May mga statements na binitawan na talagang against me na talagang, the way I feel sa mga binitawan statements, ‘yun bang kailangang masagot ko siya. ‘Yung point na kasiraan ko na e ang mga binitawan."

Rey said that he's also willing to be interviewed for his side of the story.

“‘Yun bang parang husgado na supposedly the best is marinig both sides, hindi lang ‘yung isang panig na makikinggan o maririnig," he said.

“Eto ‘yung level na dapat parehong panig ‘yung maririnig, ‘yun,” he added.

Rey said that he got hurt when he heard that he allegedly cheated at his first and second wives.

“Sa child support, sa being a cheater. It was even emphasized na I cheated with my first wife, cheat pa rin ako sa second wife ko, you know, ‘di ba?" he said.

“Ano ang alam nila sa second wife ko, e wala na sila sa picture, ‘di ba? All the while wala akong inilalabas against them,” he added.

