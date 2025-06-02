^

Entertainment

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 2:58pm
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating
Rey PJ Abellana at Carla Abellana
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius Babao. 

In the interview, Rea said that she and Rey got separated because of the actor's alleged cheating. 

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Rey said that it was supposedly a private matter. 

“Medyo naging personal ang dating sa akin na may binitawan sila na against me, you know. Especially ‘yung mother ni Carla, ex-wife ko.

“Unexpected na supposedly private matters na ito. Na on my side, supposedly all this time I’ve been quiet, you know… after the separation with a mother, I’ve been really quiet until napanood ko ‘yung interview nila with Julius Babao.

"Ahh brutal, you know. May mga statements na binitawan na talagang against me na talagang, the way I feel sa mga binitawan statements, ‘yun bang kailangang masagot ko siya. ‘Yung point na kasiraan ko na e ang mga binitawan."

Rey said that he's also willing to be interviewed for his side of the story. 

“‘Yun bang parang husgado na supposedly the best is marinig both sides, hindi lang ‘yung isang panig na makikinggan o maririnig," he said. 

“Eto ‘yung level na dapat parehong panig ‘yung maririnig, ‘yun,” he added. 

Rey said that he got hurt when he heard that he allegedly cheated at his first and second wives. 

“Sa child support, sa being a cheater. It was even emphasized na I cheated with my first wife, cheat pa rin ako sa second wife ko, you know, ‘di ba?" he said. 

“Ano ang alam nila sa second wife ko, e wala na sila sa picture, ‘di ba? All the while wala akong inilalabas against them,” he added. 

RELATEDCarla Abellana calls out 'fake news' about her, ex Tom Rodriguez

CARLA ABELLANA

REY PJ ABELLANA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Content creator Ivana Alawi is on the spotlight again after an alleged complaint affidavit was leaked on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Separation rumors between Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sparked after social media users noticed that they do not post...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

By Angel Javier Cruz | 8 days ago
Months before the 2025 Midterm Elections, everyone could feel the buzz — seemingly a collective holding of breath, waiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood movie &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo; wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

Hollywood movie ‘The Last Resort’ wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
“It’s raining in Manila, watermelon, watermelon!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korean Cultural Center launches short film competition; trip to Busan awaits winner

Korean Cultural Center launches short film competition; trip to Busan awaits winner

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
Good news for film students who are constantly on the lookout for short film competitions to join and possibly practice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donnie Tantoco turns pandemic idea into tribute to parents

Donnie Tantoco turns pandemic idea into tribute to parents

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
A few Saturdays ago, PR maven Susan Joven invited me and Leo Espinosa for a leisurely lunch at Rico’s Café, nestled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fans finally experience SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula at Wakas&rsquo;

Fans finally experience SB19’s ‘Simula at Wakas’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
From the fascinating virtual reality (VR) zone to never-before-seen photo display,
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia: Kapuso through and through

Gabbi Garcia: Kapuso through and through

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia has proven to be a well-rounded Sparkle GMA artist who shows enthusiasm and dedication in every assignment that’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with