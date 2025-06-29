â€˜GOTâ€™-inspired â€˜Encantadiaâ€™? â€˜Sangâ€™greâ€™ deaths spark dismay as creator reacts

‘GOT’-inspired ‘Encantadia’? ‘Sang’gre’ deaths spark dismay as creator reacts

Retres (butterflies) fetch Lira (Mikee Quintos) and Mira (Kate Valdez) as Pirena (Glaiza de Castro) helplessly looks on at her daughter and niece's last breath in Encantadia.

MANILA, Philippines — Quite a number of fans were disgruntled after seeing one death after another — from well-loved 2016 characters such as Mira and Lira (Mikee Quintos and Kate Valdez), to the highly anticipated ones like Cassandra (Michelle Dee) and Gaea (Cassy Lavarias) — in the first two weeks of the show.

Are they pulling off a “Game of Thrones” or “All of Us Are Dead” in Philippine TV’s most popular telefantasya?

Comments on the show's social media pages, especially last week, abounded with reactions to the deaths of the above-mentioned characters and so much more.

Many said that they waited for nine years since the last episode was aired in 2016 only to find their favorites killed off last week.

A number said that they did not mind these deaths since the story is entering its new era.

What they found wanting was the rushed pace of the show without establishing background stories, enriching character development, and giving the characters’ their well-thought of “justified deaths,” arguing that killing them off was ironically swift when their 2016 portrayals were hard-to-beat and legendary.

Enca trying to be GAME OF THRONES. No problem with major and minor deaths. Pero apaka poor ng execution ng death scenes. tapos apaka bland ng lines. Yes napanganga kami sa death but nakakatanga lang yung kagagohan ng mga characters para lang sa isang hiwa at tusok tigok agad — midnight guy ???? (@esCAPEtown20) June 26, 2025

Giving them a justifiable death, enough screen time and a proper send off is the least yall could’ve done. These characters once made us feel the magic of Encantadia. And we barely know these new characters yet, we’re watching because of the old ones. — ???????????? | Eyyable???? (@ravije_) June 26, 2025

Well it's poorly made, hindi naipakita ang full capability ni Cassandra, even sila Mira at Lira, nagmuka silang super mahina, buti pa nung si direk mark, ang ganda nga mga fighting scenes lalo na kay amihan bago namatay, ngayon sana hindi nalang ginawan ng new season ang enca — JJJJJ (@J51107Jl) June 26, 2025

oks lang naman madeds lahat ng 2016 characters, basta may sense at lalim. or kahit maayos na fighting scene sana, kaso slash lang deds na, konting power blast hindi na agad makatayo — dj ? TERRA???? (@jdwouni) June 26, 2025

The show’s creator since 2005, Suzette Doctolero, reacted to a post about the deaths on X, formerly Twitter.

“Seryoso ang war at invasion this time. May at stake. Patay kung patay. For the 1st time in 20 yrs, nagawa rin. Na totoong may namatay. Salamat sa mga nakaunawa. Avisala eashma!” Doctolero said on X, thanking the fans of the show in Encantadia language.

Doctolero is referring to the revenge war of Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos), who was able to escape her icy fortress in a separate land called Mine-a-ve. She is bent on exacting revenge on all the descendants of her parents, Memen (Wendell Ramos) and Ornia (Maxine Medina), who threw her out of their kingdom after she was branded as a cursed baby.

Preview to this week’s episodes remains bleak for fans as more deaths are expected after the Lirean general Muros (Carlo Gonzales) and Theo (Martin del Rosario), the mortal husband of Danaya (Sanya Lopez).

After the last two weeks, fans are now joking about who will get “evicted” this week. Will it be Wantuk (Buboy Villar), Azulan (Marx Topacio), or the Adamyan duos of Banak and Nakba?

Seryoso ang war at invasion this time. May at stake. Patay kung patay. For the 1st time in 20 yrs, nagawa rin. Na totoong may namatay. Salamat sa mga nakaunawa. Avisala eashma! https://t.co/bluJPumBgM — Suzette S. Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) June 26, 2025

