Kylie Padilla sad to see 'Sang'gre' incomplete after her 'Encantandia' exit

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 9:38am
Actress Kylie Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla admitted feeling pain seeing her Sang'gre sisters Glaiza De Castro, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez together without her following her exit from their run of "Encantadia."

In her interview with entertainment journalist Nelson Canlas, Kylie called the opening scene of spin-off show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre" — where she, Glaiza, Gabbi, and Sanya all ride horses together — a bittersweet moment.

"Kasi siyempre I know my role in the whole series. Super ganda ng mangyayari kay Amihan, especially when it comes to the birth of the new Sang'gres. Kasama si Amihan do'n," Kylie said of her character.

"But then, also sad, because, 'yon, patay pa rin si Amihan. She's still an Ivtre (spirit)," Kylie continued. "So sad ako nga ako every time na I watch it and I see my three sisters nang wala si Amihan. I'm heartbroken every time I watch it."

Kylie said she worked hard for her version of Amihan — previously portrayed by Iza Calzado in the original series — but the experience was cut short when she got pregnant with her first child.

"It was unexpected, and I really didn't know how else to handle it," Kylie reflected.

She even acknowledged that the series creatives must have been surprised at the news and tried their best to adjust the show's story.

While Kylie doesn't consider it a regret, she still feels like she should make up for the changes that had to be made.

"Sana. 'Yun 'yung expectation ko dito. Dream kong mapanood kami ulit na kumpleto kami nang hindi patay si Amihan. Pambawi lang sa mga kapatid ko," Kylie said. "It's really painful to see them not complete just because of me."

Nelson asked Kylie what were Glaiza, Gabbi, and Sanya's reactions to learning she was pregnant at the time, and the actress said they never really talked about it.

"Siyempre may 'congratulations' [and] 'happy for you' ganyan, but never namin napag-usapan," Kylie smiled, admitting there were worries they might have been disappointed.

RELATED'Never thought I would ever recover': Kylie Padilla calls for postpartum depression awareness

ENCANTADIA

KYLIE PADILLA
