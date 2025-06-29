Mark Herras welcomes 2nd baby with Nicole Donesa
June 29, 2025 | 1:53pm
MANILA, Philippines — Mark Herras is now a father of two with his wife Nicole Donesa.
The actor-dancer shared their family’s good news in an Instagram post yesterday.
He simply captioned it “Mija,” with the date June 25, 2025, presumably his second born’s birthdate.
Mark and Nicole are parents to Corky, whom they welcomed in 2021. They tied the knot in the same year.
RELATED: 'Sumayaw kasi trabaho': Mark Herras addresses controversial dancing in gay bar
