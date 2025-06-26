^

Entertainment

Pope Leo meets Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie in the Vatican

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 8:57am
Pope Leo meets Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie in the Vatican
"The Chosen" actor Jonathan Roumie snaps a selfie with Pope Leo XIV
Pontifex via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic stars collided as Pope Leo XIV met with actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the biblical series "The Chosen," in the Vatican.

Roumie met the pope last June 25 during a general audience in the Vatican two days after "The Same Coin" episode of "The Chosen" Season 5 streamed in the Vatican's Filmoteca theater.

During their brief meeting, Roumie gifted Pope Leo a small token from "The Chosen" and snapped a selfie together, a scene of which was posted on the pope's official Instagram account.

It was also a touching moment between the American actor, who is also Catholic, and the first pope from the United States.

"When [Pope Leo XIV] was elected, I wept, because I never thought I'd see an American pope in my lifetime," Roumie reportedly said before the Filmoteca screening. "To communicate to him in our native language this week is just something I never thought I would see in my life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pope Leo XIV (@pontifex)

Also in the Vatican were series creator Dallas Jenkins, Mary Magdalene actress Elizabeth Tabish, John the Apostle actor George Xanthis, and Mother Mary actress Vanessa Benavente.

The show recently finished shooting the crucifixion scenes in the Italian town of Matera for the upcoming sixth season which will focus on Jesus' final hours on Earth.

It can be recalled that Mel Gibson shot his own biblical project "The Passion of the Christ" in Matera as well.

The finale of "The Chosen" Season 6 will be released in 2027 as a feature film exclusively in cinemas. The seventh season will begin with a feature film, about the resurrection of Jesus, as well as a theater exclusive too the following year.

Roumie meeting Pope Leo comes just over a week since the Holy Father met Oscar winner Al Pacino, who joined a private delegation of his upcoming movie "Maserati: The Brothers."

RELATED: Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV

JESUS

JONATHAN ROUMIE

POPE LEO

POPE LEO XIV

VATICAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-content creator Ivana Alawi said that she was not a homewrecker while undergoing a polygraph exam.
Entertainment
fbtw
Celeste Legaspi proud of her second production venture

Celeste Legaspi proud of her second production venture

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
The idea to make the story about the Loboc Children’s Choir told is credited to the producers — Celeste Legaspi...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'
play

WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla turned emotional upon watching Pixar’s “Elio.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla just scored his second Outstanding Asian Star nomination at the Seoul International Drama Awards!
Entertainment
fbtw
Vivaverse heads to the Big Dome

Vivaverse heads to the Big Dome

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Viva One is now basking in its fast-gaining global popularity.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gerald Santos to hold charity concert for sexual abuse victims

Gerald Santos to hold charity concert for sexual abuse victims

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Singer Gerald Santos is set to do another concert for a cause next month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; Big Night with duo Will Ashley

Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to ‘PBB’ Big Night with duo Will Ashley

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Ralph, the consistent top-ranked housemate who easily breezes through challenges, is the second wildcard after Charlie who...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'
Exclusive

WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
In this latest edition of "Larong Linyahan," Philstar.com has "I Remember You" stars JC Santos...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The family of actress-content creator Ivana Alawi is open to the idea of selling their family house in Bahrain since...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with