Pope Leo meets Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie in the Vatican

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic stars collided as Pope Leo XIV met with actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the biblical series "The Chosen," in the Vatican.

Roumie met the pope last June 25 during a general audience in the Vatican two days after "The Same Coin" episode of "The Chosen" Season 5 streamed in the Vatican's Filmoteca theater.

During their brief meeting, Roumie gifted Pope Leo a small token from "The Chosen" and snapped a selfie together, a scene of which was posted on the pope's official Instagram account.

It was also a touching moment between the American actor, who is also Catholic, and the first pope from the United States.

"When [Pope Leo XIV] was elected, I wept, because I never thought I'd see an American pope in my lifetime," Roumie reportedly said before the Filmoteca screening. "To communicate to him in our native language this week is just something I never thought I would see in my life."

Also in the Vatican were series creator Dallas Jenkins, Mary Magdalene actress Elizabeth Tabish, John the Apostle actor George Xanthis, and Mother Mary actress Vanessa Benavente.

The show recently finished shooting the crucifixion scenes in the Italian town of Matera for the upcoming sixth season which will focus on Jesus' final hours on Earth.

It can be recalled that Mel Gibson shot his own biblical project "The Passion of the Christ" in Matera as well.

The finale of "The Chosen" Season 6 will be released in 2027 as a feature film exclusively in cinemas. The seventh season will begin with a feature film, about the resurrection of Jesus, as well as a theater exclusive too the following year.

Roumie meeting Pope Leo comes just over a week since the Holy Father met Oscar winner Al Pacino, who joined a private delegation of his upcoming movie "Maserati: The Brothers."

RELATED: Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV