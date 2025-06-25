^

WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — In this latest edition of "Larong Linyahan," Philstar.com has "I Remember You" stars JC Santos and Valeen Montenegro guessing movie quotes from beach ocean- or beach-related films.

From "You're gonna need a bigger boat" to "Walang tubig, walang pagkain... 'di mag-sayaw na lang tayo," watch JC and Valeen try to figure out what movies they're reading from.

"I Remember You," directed by Hugo Yonzon III, premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

