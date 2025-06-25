WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Arcilla turned emotional upon watching Pixar’s “Elio.”

In an interview with the media after the special screening, John admitted that he cried.

“I have never imagined that I will cry to an animated film. It has actually deep message toward the relationship of the elders and the kids,” John said.

“Actually, parang may reversal ng dalawang characters like the kid has to understand the sacrifices of the elders while 'yung kaibigan naman niya, the father, should consider the dreams of their kids and not manipulate whatever the kid wants,” he added.

The new movie from the makers of “Inside Out 2,” “Elio” is now showing in cinemas and features the voices of Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Brad Garrett (“Finding Nemo”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), and Yonas Kibreab as Elio.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers – and in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a young space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Watching “Elio” in 4DX is an out-of-this world experience, as moviegoers will be able to feel the gravity shift, the wind rush past while characters zoom into space, and the lights flash as if they’re right inside a spaceship. With motion seats and other immersive effects, audiences will feel like they’re right there with Elio – meeting aliens, discovering new planets, and helping Elio find out who he really is.

“Elio” is available in 4DX and A-Giant at Ayala Malls Cinemas in Bonifacio High Street and U.P. Town Center.

RELATED: John Arcilla praises young voters for 2025 midterm elections turnout