^

Entertainment

WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Arcilla turned emotional upon watching Pixar’s “Elio.”

In an interview with the media after the special screening, John admitted that he cried. 

“I have never imagined that I will cry to an animated film. It has actually deep message toward the relationship of the elders and the kids,” John said.  

“Actually, parang may reversal ng dalawang characters like the kid has to understand the sacrifices of the elders while 'yung kaibigan naman niya, the father, should consider the dreams of their kids and not manipulate whatever the kid wants,” he added. 

The new movie from the makers of “Inside Out 2,” “Elio” is now showing in cinemas and features the voices of Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Brad Garrett (“Finding Nemo”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), and Yonas Kibreab as Elio.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers – and in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a young space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Watching “Elio” in 4DX is an out-of-this world experience, as moviegoers will be able to feel the gravity shift, the wind rush past while characters zoom into space, and the lights flash as if they’re right inside a spaceship. With motion seats and other immersive effects, audiences will feel like they’re right there with Elio – meeting aliens, discovering new planets, and helping Elio find out who he really is.

“Elio” is available in 4DX and A-Giant at Ayala Malls Cinemas in Bonifacio High Street and U.P. Town Center. 

RELATEDJohn Arcilla praises young voters for 2025 midterm elections turnout

JOHN ARCILLA

PIXAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

'I respect family': Ivana Alawi says she's not a homewrecker

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress-content creator Ivana Alawi said that she was not a homewrecker while undergoing a polygraph exam.
Entertainment
fbtw
Abi Marquez on representing Pinoy food on world stage, meeting &lsquo;Superman&rsquo; stars

Abi Marquez on representing Pinoy food on world stage, meeting ‘Superman’ stars

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Known as the “Lumpia Queen,” food content creator Abi Marquez had the pleasure of meeting “Superman”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Construction worker Cardong Trumpo gets 99% votes to win 'PGT7'

Construction worker Cardong Trumpo gets 99% votes to win 'PGT7'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Pilipinas Got Talent" grand champion Ricardo Cadavero, popularly known Cardong Trumpo, revealed how he plans to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vivaverse heads to the Big Dome

Vivaverse heads to the Big Dome

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Viva One is now basking in its fast-gaining global popularity.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez happy to return to GMA for 'Beauty Empire' after 22 years
play

Ruffa Gutierrez happy to return to GMA for 'Beauty Empire' after 22 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez revealed that she’s happy to be back in GMA after two decades. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Daniel Padilla just scored his second Outstanding Asian Star nomination at the Seoul International Drama Awards!
Entertainment
fbtw
Lani and Christian want a champion who can go global

Lani and Christian want a champion who can go global

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
As the triumvirate of “The Clash,” Ai-Ai delas Alas, Christian Bautista and Lani Misalucha have witnessed Pinoys’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Grammy winner Ed Sheeran gathered an all-star team to create the single "Drive" for Warner Bros. and Apple Original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lestat, Louis in 1 frame again: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at &lsquo;F1&rsquo; premiere

Lestat, Louis in 1 frame again: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Widely recognized as two of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, any sighting of them together in public causes buzz as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with