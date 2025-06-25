Leon Barretto pens heartfelt message for retiring yaya

MANILA, Philippines — Leon Barretto penned a heartfelt message for his yaya of 22 years.

In his Instagram account, Leon bid his farewell to his yaya who will retire in Cebu.

"Had to say goodbye to my yaya of 22 years. Truly heartbreaking but happy knowing you finally get to rest and enjoy life back in Cebu. you have sacrificed so much for our family, especially for me, from the moment you chose to take care of me," he said.

"You’ve been there through every phase of my life. From kinder all the way to me finishing college. Would you believe that there was a time I was smaller than you. You’ve guided me on the right path and taught me so many things, including how to speak Tagalog to the point you reviewed me almost every night for my Filipino subjects," he added.

Leon thanked his yaya as he apologized for being stubborn at times.

"Thank you for being so patient with me, manang," Leon said, referring to her yaya with another term of endearment for an older woman.

"I’m sorry for being such a kulit and pasaway kid growing up. But because of your discipline towards me, I have become a better person," he added.

Leon is grateful for her yaya staying with their family and never leaving them and his mother, actress Marjorie Barretto. The actress-politician single-handedly raised him and his siblings, including his older sisters, actress Julia and singer Claudia.

"I’ll never forget the times you picked me up from school, carried me on your back from my room to the living room just so I could wake up and eat, and most of all, for never leaving mom, helping her take care of us, protect us, and love us like your own.

"Love you so much, manang. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement," Leon ended his post.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto