Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan, Eugene Domingo join 'Pilipinas Got Talent' as judges

Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan, and Eugene Domingo join former ABS-CBN President Freddie "FMG" Garcia as judges on the latest season of 'Pilipinas Got Talent.'

MANILA, Philippines — Reality competition show "Pilipinas Got Talent" (PGT) has finally announced the new judges for its much-anticipated seventh season.

Sitting on the judges' table are actress Kathryn Bernardo, actor-singer Donny Pangilinan, and comedienne Eugene Domingo.

The three join mainstay judge, former ABS-CBN President Freddie M. Garcia, more popularly known as FMG, who has been on the show since it debuted in 2010.

The announcement comes after "PGT" announced that Robi Domingo and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco would serve as hosts, taking over from Billy Crawford and Toni Gonzaga, who did hosting duties during PGT's last season seven years ago.

Billy had been on the show since Season 1 like FMG, with Toni stepping in for Luis Manzano, who departed after Season 5. Iya Villania and Nikki Gil served as guest hosts during the second season.

The previous two seasons' judges saw FMG joined by Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, and Robin Padilla. Vice was a guest judge on Season 4, while Billy and Luis were guest judges on Season 3. The first four seasons also had Kris Aquino and Ai-Ai delas Alas judging.

In a statement, Eugene said she and her fellow judges were the "perfect combination" to spot and crown Filipino talent, "FMG is the authority. I add the fun. Kathryn is the heart and Donny represents the young generation," she said.

Kathryn added that becoming a judge is a new challenge for her, calling it a good break after her most recent project "Hello, Love, Again" before embarking on her next one.

Donny shared he always dreamed of joining "PGT," especially with Robi, who was also a video jockey on the music channel Myx like him, "I'm so glad that they have put so much trust in me, and right now, I'm just gonna try to learn as much as I can."

"It feels so good because it's been so long. I'm so excited kasi baka ngayon ko makita 'yung talent na hinahanap ko," FMG ended.

"PGT," based on the popular British reality competition "Got Talent," has seen four singers and two dance acts come out on top.

These are the late Jovit Baldivino, Marcelito Pomoy, the Maasinhon Trio, Roel Manlangit, the Power Duo, and Kristel de Catalina.

Some iconic performers across the show's last six seasons include "Asia's Got Talent" winners El Gamma Penumbra, singer Gerphil Flores, dancers Power Impact, wheelchair dance duo Julius and Rhea, and shadow artist Philip "Shadow Ace" Galit.

