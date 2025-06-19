^

Mayor Tanggol? Coco Martin teases future of 'Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 11:35am
Coco Martin in 'Batang Quiapo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Coco Martin teased what his show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" had in store including the possible deaths of major characters and the beginning of his character Tanggol's "political era."

Coco appeared on a live interview for "TV Patrol" from one of the show's sets where he was seen directing a major action scene involving Jake Cuenca, Andrea Brillantes, and McCoy De Leon.

While Coco was careful not to share too much, he promised viewers non-stop action and shocking twists as Tanggol goes to war against the powerful Guerrero family.

"Wala nang hingaan. Pinaghandaan namin 'to at lahat ng eksena pinaghihirapan at pinag-iisipan. Ilang araw na namin shinu-shoot. Dire-diretso na lahat ng revelation at maraming character na dahan-dahan nang nawawala," the actor-director said.

In another sneak peek from the series, Tanggol is seen single-handedly taking down multiple goons in appears to be an abandoned building.

The show is also entering the official start of Tanggol's political era as the "Tagapag-Tanggol ng Pagbabago" begins campaigning to become Manila Mayor.

Coco is gearing up for ABS-CBN's first meet-and-greet event in Africa for "Kapamilya Live in Kenya" happening this June 28 together with partner Julia Montes.

RELATED'Batang Quiapo' by Black Nazarene devotee Coco Martin marks 2nd anniversary in time for Traslacion 2025

BATANG QUIAPO

COCO MARTIN
