Joross Gamboa graduates with AB in Biblical Studies

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Joross Gamboa marked another milestone after finishing his Biblical Studies program.

Joross posted his graduation photos on his Instagram yesterday.

"Global Life University (GLU) graduates of 2025 AB Biblical Studies," he captioned the post.

"Thank you Lord. All Glory to God!" he added.

Celebrities, such as Denise Laurel, Jason Abalos, EA de Guzman, Matt Evans, Melissa Ricks, to name a few, commented on Joross' post.

"Congratulations kapatidddddd," Denise said.

"Jorosss!!!!! So proud of you!" Melissa commented.

RELATED: How Joross Gamboa raises his kids in the digital era