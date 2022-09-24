How Joross Gamboa raises his kids in the digital era

Joross Gamboa is set to show the role of a husband, like his character Jules, during a wife’s pregnancy in Hoy Love You 3, set to stream on iWantTFC beginning Sept. 30.

Joross Gamboa doesn’t have to look far and wide for inspiration in portraying his character Jules in Hoy Love U (HLY), which is set to begin its third season on Sept. 30 on the Kapamilya streaming platform iWantTFC. He knows exactly what being a father means and how to raise kids in this digital era.

The actor, married to Kathy Saga and blessed with two children, Jace Kyler and John Kody, shared personal insights on raising and disciplining children in the age of social media.

“It’s really tough to raise kids,” began Joross in his response to The STAR question. “Like earlier (before the media conference of HLY held Sept. 21), during the first day of face-to-face classes (of my sons), you would notice everyone was taking pictures or videos. Nakakatuwa. ‘Yung pag gamit ng gadgets (ng mga bata), napag-uusapan naman.”

With Roxanne Guinoo as his wife Marge in a scene from the romantic-comedy series.

Joross believes parents must establish limits in the use of gadgets by children. In his case, he allows his kids to tinker with their smart devices during weekends “at may oras lang din. Hindi mo naman kailangan i-deprive sila sa mga bagay, meron lang dapat limit sa lahat.”

Raising children as a team, he added, is about parents working together, agreeing on a shared approach to handling kids, making decisions together and supporting each other.

“Sa pagpapalaki ng mga bata, kailangan diyan ay magkakampi ‘yung ama at ina. So, parents must agree kung ano ba ‘yung mga bawal o pwede,” the actor explained.

“I also believe that as long as the child has been with a good foundation by parents, lalo na kung nailapit mo sa Diyos, there is nothing to worry in this world.”

In Hoy Love You, Joross never fails to reflect his being a dad every time a scene calls for his alter-ego to display love and care for his daughter Johanna Rose (Brenna Garcia).

In the romantic-comedy’s new season, audiences can expect to see Joross showing through his character Jules what a dad-to-be can contribute to help comfort his wife Marge (portrayed by Roxanne Guinoo), whose pregnancy turns out to be delicate.

Wanting to make sure that Marge is always stress-free and healthy, Jules will try his best to take care of her while earning a living for the family.

“What’s good about the show is that everyone can relate to its story. This is a collaboration of all the cast members who share their experiences na kumbaga bago isulat ‘yung materyal, may mga personal touch ang bawat isa kaya ‘yung mga nagaganap sa istorya, personal experiences ng bawat cast na pinag-sama sama.”

He said fathers can certainly relate to Jules who is affected by Marge’s gestational cravings or paglilihi.

Joross amusingly recalled his real-life experience of craving for food during his wife’s pregnancy. “‘Yung mga tatay di ba minsan sila ‘yung nag-lilihi o pinaglilihian ng asawa? I had this experience before when I would buy food to bring home to my pregnant wife, especially Sinigang na Hipon. Pagkauwi ko sa bahay, hindi naman n’ya gusto, ang ending ako ang kakain kasi parang ako pala yung may gustong binibili ko, hahaha!”

He, too, expressed delight at the rate things are going in his career. Observers can tell how projects keep his schedule full. Aside from Hoy Love You, Joross is also part of Flower of Evil, the ongoing drama series of Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe, and the sitcom My Papa Pi with Piolo and Pepe Herrera.

Joross revealed about suffering an injury recently that forced him to beg off from acting projects. But he held on to his faith that things happen for a reason and he continued to give thanks every single day.

“Sobrang blessed nung nararamdaman ko talaga kasi galing ako sa aksidente. Naputol ‘yung achilles ko. Nawalan ako ng movies. Nawalan ako ng teleserye. Pero pinagpre-pray lang namin. Hindi kami nagpre-pray para humingi. We only pray to give thanks.

“Puro pasasalamat lang ‘yung pinagdarasal namin, na buti hindi malala yung nangyari. Sobrang overwhelming lang kasi si God kasi talagang bine-bless N’ya tayo.”

When asked about his secret to longevity in showbiz in spite of him not getting the leading man role in most of his projects, Joross said he is not after the lead star role.

“I never dreamt about becoming famous. I see every work that is given to me as a means to provide for my family. If it’s a simple role, that’s okay with me. I love doing cameos. I can also be an extra and it’s definitely fine with me.

“If it’s their (other actors) time to shine, so be it. Kumbaga, I am willing to support,” added Joross who does not consider other actors as his competition.

“Hindi ito pasikatan. There is a time for you to shine. Merong iba magsha-shine at suportahan mo dapat sila because all of us are working here.”

He, too, shared about the plan of grooming him to be a leading man but he felt it was the complete opposite of his personality.

“Kailangan pag leading man iba dapat ang dating — the way you talk (he began modulating his voice) and the way you sit (he crossed his legs) — pero yung pagiging makulit kasi, yung humor hindi ko kayang bitawan,” he concluded.

(Hoy Love You 3, directed by Ted Boborol, also stars Carmi Martin, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, Dominic Ochoa, TJ Valderrama, Yamyam Gucong, Pepe Herrera and Keanna Reeves.)