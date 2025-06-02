Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks get married in Tagaytay â€” report

Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks get married in Tagaytay — report

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball player Ray Parks got married in an intimate ceremony in Tagaytay.

According to a report by PEP, Zeinab and Ray tied the knot in a Christian wedding in Crystal Palace of Aguila in the Sky in Tagaytay.

The source said that only over a hundred people attended the wedding.

Ray's mom walked down the aisle with Ray. His brother and sister also attended the wedding.

Zeinab was with her father when she walked down the aisle. Her daughter with rapper Skusta Clee, Bria, was one of the flower girls.

Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano were the principal sponsors.

Other celebrities who attended the wedding were Alex Gonzaga, Loisa Andalio, Yassi Pressman, Andrea Brillantes and Awra Briguela.

Recently, Zeinab asked attendees to not post any photos or videos about the wedding.

Zeinab and Ray got engaged last July 2024.

