Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks Jr. engaged

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 10:17am
Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks Jr. engaged
Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr.
Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks Jr. via Instagram, YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Zeinab Harake and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. are now engaged.

In Zeinab's YouTube channel, the couple announced their engagement.

“Kinakabahan ako,” Ray said while he's preparing to pop the question.

Zeinab believed that they were just going to attend a birthday party. But she had a hunch as they arrived in the venue.

"Ayan na! Sinasabi ko na, e! Nakakainis ka!” she said when she saw Ray in the middle of a beautiful setup.

Ray recited Proverbs 18:22: “He who has found a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favors from the Lord" as he started his proposal.

“I believe God brought us together as a token of His love for us. I'm truly blessed to call you my best friend, my lover, and my biggest supporter. So, I hope that you feel the same way towards me. I want to continue to build a Christ-centered relationship in which I will lead and serve you [to] the best of my abilities. Your genuine, loving, compassionate heart [is] the crown of your beauty. You and the kids are my home and I can't imagine life without y'all," Ray said.

“With that being said, I brought all of our friends, family, and loved ones here to day to bear witness and as you one thing: Zeinab Harake, would you make me the happiest man in the world?” he added.

He then knelt and ask Zeinab, "Will you marry me?"

"Yes," Zeinab replied, crying.

Ray also showed in th video that he asked Zeinab's family's permission before the engagement.

