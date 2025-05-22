^

Health And Family

Marjorie Barretto, Linda Gorton bond with their kids with Dennis Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 11:10am
Marjorie Barretto, Linda Gorton bond with their kids with Dennis Padilla
Marjorie Barretto, Linda Gorton with their kids with Dennis Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Marjorie Barretto and Linda Gorton, together with their children with Dennis Padilla, bonded over dinner. 

In her Instagram account, Linda posted photos of her with her son and daughter together with Marjorie and Marjorie's kids, Julia, Claudia and Leon. 

In the photos, Dennis' children were seen close and sweet to each other.

"This was a birthday gift received earlier than expected. Our children had such a wonderful time. It was so nice to see them all talk, laugh and joke around like they’ve always been together. And it was really a beautiful thing to watch," Linda wrote.

"But mainly, I would like to greet you a belated happy birthday Marj! You are truly an exceptional woman. I admire your courage and strength. And how you face challenges with determination and grace. Wishing you all the dreams your heart desires," she added. 

Marjorie, meanwhile, commented on Linda's post. 

"Thank you dearest Linda for your beautiful birthday message. Getting to know you more and more I see what a good and strong mother you are. You work very hard for the kids and believe me when I tell you that one day, you will feel the rewards for all the love and sacrifice you give to them," Marjorie said. 

"I will always be a call away, you know that. It was truly touching watching our children together and happy. As they should be. Lets make sure they grow up in each others lives. Will get together soon, in the meantime, please have a great life, and love yourself a little bit more everyday. Happy Birthday to us!!!! Sending you lots of love."

