'Maalaala Mo Kaya' returns with new OST by Sofronio Vasquez, Carmelle Collado

MANILA, Philippines — “The Voice USA” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” School Showdown edition champion Carmelle Collado gave a fresh spin into the OPM classic “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” and their reimagined version now serves as the theme song of ABS-CBN’s beloved program “MMK.”

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” was originally composed by Constancio De Guzman. Its official soundtrack (OST) was previously covered by Dulce, Carol Banawa, and JM Yosures.

Its latest remake was produced by ABS-CBN Music creatives, content, and operations head Jonathan Manalo, arranged by Tommy Katigbak, and mixed and mastered by Dante Tanedo.

“MMK,” the weekly drama anthology hosted by Charo Santos, has just made its highly anticipated comeback as a limited series, with 48 hours in advance streaming on iWantTFC before its airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

Catch fresh and inspiring stories on “MMK” and check out its new theme song “Maalaala Mo Kaya” by Sofronio and Carmelle, out now on various streaming platforms.

