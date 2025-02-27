^

Sofronio Vasquez defends decision signing with Star Magic

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 5:26pm
Sofronio Vasquez defends decision signing with Star Magic
Filipino singer and 'The Voice USA' season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — "The Voice USA" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez defended his decision to sign with talent label Star Magic as an opportunity to sustain his regional fame, with international offers just waiting on the side.

The Filipino singer is the first foreign and first male Asian winner in the singing competition's history.

Vasquez signed with talent label Star Magic for representation in the Philippines, coincidentally putting pen to paper in the "It's Showtime" studio, where he first gained national attention during a segment of "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

After his contract signing, Vasquez was asked why he chose to sign a contract with a local label when for many, the logical step after winning "The Voice" would be to establish a career in the United States.

The artist acknowledged that many will question his decision to sign with Star Magic and clarified he wasn't necessarily strictly focusing on his career in the country.

He shared a discussion with his "The Voice" coach Michael Buble prior to his win that Vasquez should highlight the fact he's an Asian and Filipino.

Vasquez pointed out Buble was a Canadian signed in the United States and it took him a while to get recognized.

Related: Sofronio Vasquez wants to cover 'The Voice' playoffs song 'Crying'

"So ang gusto niyang patunayan sa'kin is, bakit ko bibitawan ang Asia and the Philippines as a leverage to sustain?" Vasquez said, adding this was his home.

Furthermore, Vasquez said some winners of "The Voice" have trouble making it big in the United States because of the industry's competitiveness, and even Sabrina Carpenter started out doing performances on noontime shows before becoming the award-winning artist she is now.

"People may just say 'sayang yung effort,' hindi naman sasayangin kasi I will do my music and craft here, and marami ding naghihintay sa'kin doon [sa United States]. Hindi ko lang puwedeng pagsasabay-sabayin kasi nag-iisa lang ako," Vasquez continued.

The singer called on countrymen to hope and pray his artistry won't be limited, and that one day even bigger achievements will come his way.

Vasquez did express his gratitude for those who with concerning comments, taking them as a mix of excitement and fearfulness for his career.

As for international offers, Vasquez mentioned he received an invitation to perform in "Miss Saigon" in London's West End, likely as the character Thuy.

The artist said he would have to mull over the offer given his packed schedule involving shows around the world.

RELATED: Sofronio Vasquez reveals 'Miss Saigon' West End invitation, world tour

