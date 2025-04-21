^

Ken Chan spotted partying in Thailand amid Estafa case

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 2:12pm
Ken Chan
yokomikoy via TikTok, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan was spotted partying in Thailand amid his pending case of Syndicated Estafa in the Philippines.

In a now deleted TikTok video, Ken was spotted partying at the Songkran Festival.

Last November, authorities failed to serve a warrant of arrest for Ken because he was not home. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada said that Ken has a pending case of Syndicated Estafa along with seven other co-accused. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ken Chan (@akosikenchan)

“There is a pending case of Mr. Ken Chan along with seven other co-accused and there is a pending warrant for their arrest, ngayon pong umaga ini-try pong i-serve ng ating law enforcement team yung warrant na iyon na in-issue ng korte, ang kaso po ay Syndicated Estafa,” Estrada said. 

“Meron pong investment scam na naging basehan po nu'ng complaint at nakitaan ng piskalya na maiakyat po sa korte, makasuhan ng Syndicated Estafa si Ken Chan kasama 'yung co-accused,” he added.

RELATEDAuthorities serve warrant of arrest for Ken Chan, actor not home

