Authorities serve warrant of arrest for Ken Chan, actor not at home

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities failed to serve a warrant of arrest for Kapuso actor Ken Chan because he was not at home.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada said that Ken has a pending case of Syndicated Estafa along with seven other co-accused.

“There is a pending case of Mr. Ken Chan along with seven other co-accused and there is a pending warrant for their arrest, ngayon pong umaga ini-try pong i-serve ng ating law enforcement team yung warrant na iyon na in-issue ng korte, ang kaso po ay Syndicated Estafa,” Estrada said.

“Meron pong investment scam na naging basehan po nu'ng complaint at nakitaan ng piskalya na maiakyat po sa korte, makasuhan ng Syndicated Estafa si Ken Chan kasama 'yung co-accused,” he added.

Estrada said that it was Ken himself who asked for P14 million from his client. He added that the investment was for a restaurant promising a 10 percent monthly interest.

“Hindi porke ang isang korporasyon ay registered with the SEC ay puwede po silang mag-solicit ng investments from the public, you should get a permission also from the SEC on that. So ito pong korporasyon na ito ay ginamit para makahingi ng pera,” the legal counsel said.

The lawyer said that it was the 2nd time that Ken was served with a warrant of arrest after last September.

“Mensahe lang naman niya [ng aking kliyente] is kung talagang wala siyang (Ken) kasalanan, harapin niya 'yung kaso, better na lang na harapin niya 'yung kaso kasi hindi rin matatapos ito ng hindi niya hinaharap eh,” he said.

RELATED: Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges — report