‘Mabait na si Pirena’: Glaiza de Castro loses weight, shares updates for ‘Encantadia’ 2025 reboot

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro has been sporting a red bob hairstyle for over a year now — and it’s not because of the “Sobrang Latina” trend.

The actress has been shooting for the 2025 iteration of the hit GMA fantasy series “Encantadia,” “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.”

“Pasok pa rin s’ya,” she said of her red hair still up-to-date with the “Sobrang Latina” (very Latin) trend. “But the reason I’m red-headed is because we’re doing ‘Sang’gre’…”

According to her, they are now around 80% done with the production of the new saga set for airing in June.

“We’re finishing soon and we had been working on this for quite a while. Mga one year na rin,” she said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Besides her red hair, and losing some pounds because of the action scenes, new changes can be seen in her character, Pirena.

“May mga bagong tagapangalaga na rin ng mga brilyante. I will fighting with them. I will be guiding them. Bilang naunang Sang'gre, I’m going to lead them toward the ‘Sang'gre-ness,’ their ‘Sang'gre-ness’,” she quipped.

Glaiza agreed that Pirena has become “less evil” and “more motherly.”

“Ayun, si Pirena nga pala, na-redeem na s’ya sa pagka-evil n’ya. She’s trying to make-up with her sisters, so mas naging mabait na s’ya. Ayaw na n’ya ng away, but if she needs to fight, she’s still feisty!”

According to Glaiza, being a “kinder” Pirena is actually “mahirap” (hard).

“Charot!” she exclaimed, implying that she was only joking that it was “mahirap.”

“Hindi kasi, parang nakatatak na sa ulo ko na Pirena is very mainitin ang ulo, impatient, selfish, and for this, may transition talaga na kailangan s’yang madaanan. So kailangan ko lang timplahin ng maayos, ‘yung nasa gitna, ‘yung pagiging feisty n’ya and at the same time, kind.”

Glaiza admitted that a “kinder” Pirena personally gives her perks, such as less high blood pressure episodes.

“Pero kapag may makukulit akong mga pamangkin at mainit sa dugo na kalaban, mabilis pa rin kumulo ang dugo ko!” she said.

Like Pirena, Glaiza has been seeing herself mentoring the next generation of actors.

“Parang unconsciously, nagagawa ko na s’ya… Sa mga scenes na nagagawa namin, naiincorporate ko ‘yun. Even sa mga lines namin sa mga eksena, I feel it, na talagang pinapaniwalaan ko ‘yung mga sinasabi ko sa kanila kasi I’ve experienced what they are about to experience.”

Rustan's Beauty Source marked its 6th year of GRLPWR with a redefined expression of artistry and all things beauty last March 6 in Rustan’s Shangri-La, where guests stepped into a vivid wonderland inspired by Henri Matisse.

Bold installations, exciting activities, exclusive promos, and fabulous rewards were all crafted for their journey to unleash their girl power in full color. — Photo, video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya