Buboy Villar breaks silence over alleged physical, verbal abuse toward ex-girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Buboy Villar broke his silence on the issue regarding his ex-girlfriend Angillyn Gorens.

Angillyn recently claimed that she received physical and verbal abuse from the "Bubble Gang" comedian.

In his interview with "24 Oras" at the sidelines of the press conference for his new film "Samahan ng Makasalanan," Buboy said he was shocked on the allegations of his former partner.

“Dumaan sa buhay ko po na ‘yung tatay ko rin ay nananakit sa aking nanay. Alam ko po na mali ang manakit ng babae,” he said.

“Mahal na mahal ko ‘yung nanay ko kaya kahit kailan, hindi ko maisipan na saktan siya. Malabo po ‘yun,” he added.

Buboy also clarified the issue of the "sustento" to his children.

“Napag-usapan na po kasi namin ‘yan dati pa. Napag-usapan namin ito ng legal at aprub ito ng VAWC (Violence Against Women and Children) last year, I think,” he said.

“Sinabi ko talaga kung ano ‘yung kaya ko as a father, so naisarado naman po namin nang maayos ‘yun. Kung iisipin nang mabuti po, nakakalungkot,” he added.

When asked for his message to his former partner, Buboy said: "Siguro ‘yung sinasabi po ng utak ko at damdamin, parang kailangan ko muna sigurong magpakalma muna.”

“Kasi parang kailangan ko munang kumapit sa proseso na ito, kailangan kong yakapin ‘yung sakit at bitawan later on at nandoon pa rin po ‘yung magpatawad. Kumbaga, hindi naman po ako ganu'ng klaseng tao na sinasabi ng iba na iayon naman daw sa ugali,” he added.

