^

Entertainment

Angillyn Gorens speaks up after ex Buboy Villar reveals new partner, child

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 1:11pm
Angillyn Gorens speaks up after ex Buboy Villar reveals new partner, child
Buboy Villar and Angillyn Gorens
Pang-masa / file

MANILA, Philippines — Angillyn Gorens, the ex of host-comedian Buboy Villar, spoke up after the former child star-turned-character actor revealed he now has a baby boy with a non-showbiz girlfriend.

Villar revealed the news on Tuesday Vargas' podcast as he and current partner Isay Sampiano posted on their respective Instagram accounts couple photos and pictures of their baby. 

In an interview with Pep.ph, Gorens — who had two kids with Villar — said she has no issue with her ex having a new family, only hoping that Villar and Sampiano won't use her own children as social media content.

This as Gorens (currently in America for work) said Villar had reduced the amount of child support he's been giving their children and did not visit them as often.

"Okay naman kami nu'ng una, pinakilala niya nga buntis na. Nag-usap-usap kami nang personal nu'ng last year nu'ng buntis pa si [Sampiano], sinabihan pa nga namin alagaan niya, e," Gorens said.

"Kaya nga lang, nu'ng lumabas na ang bata, binawasan ang sustento. Hindi na siya nakakadalaw sa mga bata, wala na siyang oras sa kanila. Ginagamit lang nila sa interview o content nilang dalawa."

Related: Buboy Villar reveals child with non-showbiz girlfriend

Gorens also refuted the claim that Villar said that he's looking after their children, saying it was actually Gorens' parents and siblings.

She added that calling Sampiano a "stepmom" was irrelevant as the latter "doesn't do anything for my kids."

Goren reiterated having no issue with Villar and Sampiano having a baby, just for her ex's lack of accountability since the new child's birth.

"Dati naman okay siya magsustento para sa dalawang anak namin," Gorens shared. "Pero 'yun nga lang, hindi talaga kasya ang sustentong binibigay niya ngayon gawa ng parehas 'yung mga anak namin nag-aaral na, at private school. And they both have yayas gawa ng sobrang tanda na ng magulang ko, nasa 70s na sila."

She called on Villar to be a responsible father to their children, be upfront about who is looking after them, and stop making her kids as a source of content.

Villar and Gorens broke up in 2020 after being four years together.

RELATED: Arci Muñoz recalls relationship with Brunei prince

BUBOY VILLAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mamas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle at Bench runway&nbsp;
play

Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mamas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle at Bench runway 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Sunshine Cruz was the lady in red who strutted the runway and blew a kiss to her man seated on the frontrow, Atong Ang, while...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam on settling down with Rhian

Sam on settling down with Rhian

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I met Sam Verzosa for the first time at a recent luncheon he and business partner RS Francisco hosted for a few select press...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nanette Inventor: How the comedic icon is reinventing herself for the TikTok generation

Nanette Inventor: How the comedic icon is reinventing herself for the TikTok generation

By Carlo Orosa | 14 hours ago
Comedian, songstress and actress Nanette Inventor continues to evolve, embracing the digital world by joining the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Calleja: Funny is funny

Alex Calleja: Funny is funny

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
When Alex Calleja released his stand-up comedy special “Tamang Panahon” on Netflix last month, he never expected...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hiligaynon films dominate CinePanalo

Hiligaynon films dominate CinePanalo

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
“Salum,” a Hiligaynon full-length film by TM Malones, bagged the Best Picture award at the just concluded Puregold...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' screening extended

'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' screening extended

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is extending another week in the cinemas.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador makes showbiz comeback with major projects under MQuest Ventures

Maja Salvador makes showbiz comeback with major projects under MQuest Ventures

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
After giving birth to her daughter Maria in May last year in Canada, Maja Salvador is itching to return to acting and ho...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Park Eun Bin doesn&rsquo;t want you to root for her character in Disney+ series &lsquo;Hyper Knife&rsquo;

Why Park Eun Bin doesn’t want you to root for her character in Disney+ series ‘Hyper Knife’

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Park Eun Bin, known for her warm and lovable portrayal of a lawyer on the autism spectrum in “Extraordinary Attorney...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal reveals new business venture

Kris Bernal reveals new business venture

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
In an interview with Philstar.com and select press at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with