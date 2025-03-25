Angillyn Gorens speaks up after ex Buboy Villar reveals new partner, child

MANILA, Philippines — Angillyn Gorens, the ex of host-comedian Buboy Villar, spoke up after the former child star-turned-character actor revealed he now has a baby boy with a non-showbiz girlfriend.

Villar revealed the news on Tuesday Vargas' podcast as he and current partner Isay Sampiano posted on their respective Instagram accounts couple photos and pictures of their baby.

In an interview with Pep.ph, Gorens — who had two kids with Villar — said she has no issue with her ex having a new family, only hoping that Villar and Sampiano won't use her own children as social media content.

This as Gorens (currently in America for work) said Villar had reduced the amount of child support he's been giving their children and did not visit them as often.

"Okay naman kami nu'ng una, pinakilala niya nga buntis na. Nag-usap-usap kami nang personal nu'ng last year nu'ng buntis pa si [Sampiano], sinabihan pa nga namin alagaan niya, e," Gorens said.

"Kaya nga lang, nu'ng lumabas na ang bata, binawasan ang sustento. Hindi na siya nakakadalaw sa mga bata, wala na siyang oras sa kanila. Ginagamit lang nila sa interview o content nilang dalawa."

Gorens also refuted the claim that Villar said that he's looking after their children, saying it was actually Gorens' parents and siblings.

She added that calling Sampiano a "stepmom" was irrelevant as the latter "doesn't do anything for my kids."

Goren reiterated having no issue with Villar and Sampiano having a baby, just for her ex's lack of accountability since the new child's birth.

"Dati naman okay siya magsustento para sa dalawang anak namin," Gorens shared. "Pero 'yun nga lang, hindi talaga kasya ang sustentong binibigay niya ngayon gawa ng parehas 'yung mga anak namin nag-aaral na, at private school. And they both have yayas gawa ng sobrang tanda na ng magulang ko, nasa 70s na sila."

She called on Villar to be a responsible father to their children, be upfront about who is looking after them, and stop making her kids as a source of content.

Villar and Gorens broke up in 2020 after being four years together.

