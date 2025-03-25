Arci MuÃ±oz recalls relationship with Brunei prince

Arci Muñoz recalls relationship with Brunei prince

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Arci Muñoz revealed that she once had a relationship with a Brunei prince.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Arci said she had the time of her life with the prince.

“He is such a great guy. I had the best time of my life. It’s simple yet luxurious at the same time because this person is so simple. Yet with his estado niya sa life, he doesn’t really use that," Arci said.

"He’s so down to earth. He makes me feel like a queen. He’s a nice guy. He’s so humble. Like sometimes he runs away from the bantay (body guard). Kasi he wants his privacy also and freedom. And he’s very cool,” she added.

Though she and the prince no longer communicate, Arci said that she learned a lot from the relationship.

“You just can’t love somebody that much. Kasi parang we had this really deep connection and he set the standards so high. Natutunan ko tuloy ang hirap na mag-boyfriend ngayon," she said.

"But I’m so happy for him. If I see him, which has never happened yet, I wanna tell him how happy I am for him. ‘Coz our relationship, kahit na we didn’t end up together, I admit na talagang, it’s just solid, it’s fun, unforgettable. We had a great time,” she added.

RELATED: Arci Munoz admits regrets for cosmetic enhancements