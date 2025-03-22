Arci Munoz admits regrets for cosmetic enhancements

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Arci Muñoz expressed having regrets for some of the cosmetic enhancements done on her face, but she stressed that she stands by her decision.

Arci was a guest on the March 21 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote her upcoming movie "Sinagtala."

Early in the episode, Boy brought up some public inquiry on whether Arci had work done on her face in the past.

"Tito naman, obvious ba? OG na OG ako diyan, napapagod na nga rin ako eh," Arci said with a few flips of her hair.

The actress-singer noted that some people today take videos of their cosmetic enhancements, then humorously boasted she had done them first so curious people could approach her for consultations.

Arci treats the latter part more seriously as people do ask her for cosmetic surgery advice, "If I think they don't really need to do it, then [I say] 'No girl, you'll regret it, sige ka.'"

WATCH: Arci Muñoz gets candid about getting cosmetic enhancements on her face

She recalled one time being asked where she had the work done on her nose, and Arci laughed because she had different parts of it enhanced.

These days the "spontaneous" Arci finds value in "less is more" even in how she puts on makeup, "No regrets yet still..."

Boy and Arci both agreed that if one decides to undergo cosmetic enhancement, they should go to qualified, professional doctors because things could go awry.

"If I could go back to that time when I did such things, I would. But since I already did it, I'm never gonna stop!" Arci joked, quipping she might work on her chin next time.

The host also asked if cosmetic surgery affects one's singing capabilities, and Arci said a person with too much botox in the face would not be able to sing or act properly.

Starring with Arci in "Sinagtala" premiering in theaters on April 2 are Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, and Matt Lozano. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

