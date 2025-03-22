Neri Naig speaks up on estafa issue following dropped charges

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Neri Naig-Miranda broke her silence over the estafa issue she has since been cleared of following the dropping of charges earlier this month.

Neri was arrested on 14 counts of violating the Securities Regulation Code, with bail set at P126,000 per count, along with a non-bailable syndicated estafa charge last November.

She was implicated in the Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Dermacare/Beyond Skin Care Solutions due to her role as an endorser. Neri was released from custody just a month later.

Earlier this year, the Securities Regulation Code complaints and non-bailable syndicated estafa charge were dismissed by two separate courts.

Neri publicly addressed the issue on her Instagram last March 21, sharing photos of her detention as well as the letter by attorneys confirming the dismissal of all her cases.

In the post's caption, Neri said she never imagined being included in the "Philippines' Most Wanted" and recalled being labeled a thief, cheat, and scammer.

"Never naman akong nagtago. Palagi nga akong nasa palengke, sa mga talks, at kahit saan pa — I have always been visible, hindi lang sa social media," Neri said.

Neri said she would tell her side of the story when the time was right, "Kung kailangan pang ikwento ang lahat — mula sa pag-dakip sa akin, sa kahihiyan, sa pagkaka-detain, at sa agarang paglipat sa BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology), kung saan dali-dali akong pinasuot ng yellow uniform," she said, citing her experience as a "nightmare."

"Sa kabila ng lahat — the labels, the ridicule, the judgment — I chose silence," Neri continued. "Because I've learned that when we are in pain, it's easy to say things we don't mean. Pero hindi ako 'yun. I refuse to let anger or hurt define me."

She said some individuals jumped on the issue to make her a source of content income, in the process judging, questioning, and discrediting, while also thanking those who backed her all the way.

"I always tell my kids: The best investment in life is kindness. Hindi mo agad-agad makikita ang balik, pero darating at darating ito sa tamang panahon," Neri said. "Minsan, pakiramdam natin, hindi tayo pinapansin ni Lord kasi sunod-sunod ang pagsubok. Pero minsan, he's just busy fixing things behind the scenes."

Neri called her kind supporters as God's Army of Angels, reiterating her gratitude for the love and prayers she received.

In the comments section, Neri wrote a message to her husband, Parokya ni Edgar frontman and "hero ng buhay ko" Chito Miranda.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions at sobrang kapit ko sa'yo dahil bagsak na bagsak ako. Pero 'yung pagmamahal mo, 'yun ang nag-bigay sa akin ng pag-asa. Hindi ka sumuko at umuwi hangga't hindi mo ako kasamang umuwi sa mga bata," Neri said. "Life moves forward, and so will we."

"Hindi man ako naging wais sa sitwasyong ito, pero kailanman, never ako nanloko, nanlamang, or nag-nakaw sa kahit sino. At sa pag-dapa ko, unti-unti akong babangon — at makikita ang lesson na gustong ipakita ni Lord sa akin," she added.

Neri signed off her message to Chito as his "Most Wanted Wais na Misis."

Her fellow celebrities Melissa Ricks, Rita Avila, Patrick Garcia, Joross Gamboa, Jennica Garcia, and Chito's cousin, politician Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, left messages of support for her. — with reports from Ian Laqui

