^

Nation

Pasay City court drops estafa charges vs Neri Naig

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 3:02pm
Pasay City court drops estafa charges vs Neri Naig
Actress Neri Naig-Miranda being interviewed at a Star bazaar.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasay City court has dismissed the non-bailable syndicated estafa charge against actress Neri Naig over her alleged involvement in the Dermacare/Beyond Skin Care Solutions scheme.

According to her lawyers, the Pasay City RTC Branch 112 issued the dismissal order on Feb. 12, 2025, after prosecutors found no probable cause against her.

"Glaringly, the private complainants never alleged being defrauded by [Miranda]....More mind-boggling is that private complainants never asserted having personally transacted with or handed over money to [Miranda]....Therefore, the evidence presented indeed fails to establish that [Miranda] committed the crime of estafa, moreso, syndicated estafa,” the Pasay City RTC said, according to Naig’s lawyers. 

On Jan. 20, 2025, the Pasay City RTC Branch 111 also dismissed complaints against Naig for alleged violations of the Securities Regulation Code.

In a statement, Naig’s husband, Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, expressed his gratitude.

“We are so thankful that she was eventually given the chance to defend herself, and her side of the story,” Miranda said in a Facebook post. 

What happened before

Naig was arrested in November 2024 on 14 counts of violating the Securities Regulation Code, with bail set at P126,000 per count, along with a non-bailable syndicated estafa charge.

She was implicated in the Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Dermacare/Beyond Skin Care Solutions due to her role as an endorser.

According to a November 2024 ABS-CBN report, 39 individuals filed complaints against Naig and six directors of the skincare company after investing millions in a firm that was not authorized to solicit investments.

Naig was released from custody on Dec. 4, 2024.

CHITO MIRANDA

NERI NAIG

PASAY CITY

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Palawan voters warned vs bets funded by China

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
With China allegedly funding the campaigns of certain candidates in the midterm polls, a lawmaker yesterday urged voters in Palawan to be wary of candidates running for local posts.
Nation
fbtw
Pasay top cop sacked

Pasay top cop sacked

By EJ Macababbad | 16 hours ago
Pasay police chief Col. Samuel Pabonita was relieved from his post yesterday following a shooting incident in Baclaran on...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: Teves extradited soon from Timor-Leste

DOJ: Teves extradited soon from Timor-Leste

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday expressed hope that expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Nation
fbtw
Chiz: Let DPWH lead probe on bridge collapse

Chiz: Let DPWH lead probe on bridge collapse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
As it has the technical expertise, the Department of Public Works and Highways should lead the investigation into the collapse...
Nation
fbtw

POGO hubs ‘harboring’ Chinese fugitives – PAOCC

By EJ Macababbad | 16 hours ago
Despite the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, scam hubs linked to POGOs continue to operate, allegedly harboring foreign fugitives, mostly Chinese, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission reported...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

SWAT men commended for preventing suicide try in Quezon

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
For saving the life of a man reportedly suffering from depression, the National Police Commission in Calabarzon commended yesterday four members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team of Lucena City.
Nation
fbtw
2 girls drown at Basilan beach

2 girls drown at Basilan beach

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Two grade school girls drowned while swimming together at a beach in Barangay Lower Manggas, Lantawan, Basilan, on Sunday,...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 train lost traction at Cubao station

MRT-3 train lost traction at Cubao station

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A minor disruption affected the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Monday, March 3, when one of its trains experienced a...
Nation
fbtw
5 LTO enforcers axed over Panglao manhandling incident
play

5 LTO enforcers axed over Panglao manhandling incident

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has dismissed five Land Transportation Office enforcers involved in the manhandling of a...
Nation
fbtw
Gunfights disrupt first day of Ramadan in troubled Moro town

Gunfights disrupt first day of Ramadan in troubled Moro town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunfights between two heavily armed Moro groups marred the otherwise solemn observance of the first day of Ramadan, a holy...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with