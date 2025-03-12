^

ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 1:46pm
ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN Ball makes a comeback this 2025, two years since it was last staged.

The entertainment company announced that the 2025 ABS-CBN Ball will take place on April 4.

The ball was last held in 2023 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel. At that time, the hotel had just re-opened and it marked the ball's first post-pandemic staging.

There was no ball last year, as ABS-CBN instead staged the Star Magical Prom in March and the Star Magical Christmas to cap off 2024.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

This year's ball, bearing the title "Brighter Together," will celebrate the artists, employees and industry partners "who continue to shape ABS-CBN's journey as a global storytelling company."

Proceeds from the charity ball will be in support of the ABS-CBN Foundation's advocacies.

While the venue has not been revealed, the network confirmed the event's red carpet will stream live on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, iWantTFC, and TFC-IPTV.

After the livestream, Metro will have the first-ever "ABS-CBN Red Carpet Recap" for insider insights on the guests' outfits.

The special will replay on the Metro Channel, Kapamilya Channel, and TFC-IPV beginning April 6.

RELATED: Ayala Land still in 'masterplanning phase' for acquired ABS-CBN property

