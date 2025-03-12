ABS-CBN Ball returns in April, 2025 red carpet to stream live

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN Ball makes a comeback this 2025, two years since it was last staged.

The entertainment company announced that the 2025 ABS-CBN Ball will take place on April 4.

The ball was last held in 2023 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel. At that time, the hotel had just re-opened and it marked the ball's first post-pandemic staging.

There was no ball last year, as ABS-CBN instead staged the Star Magical Prom in March and the Star Magical Christmas to cap off 2024.

This year's ball, bearing the title "Brighter Together," will celebrate the artists, employees and industry partners "who continue to shape ABS-CBN's journey as a global storytelling company."

Proceeds from the charity ball will be in support of the ABS-CBN Foundation's advocacies.

While the venue has not been revealed, the network confirmed the event's red carpet will stream live on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, iWantTFC, and TFC-IPTV.

After the livestream, Metro will have the first-ever "ABS-CBN Red Carpet Recap" for insider insights on the guests' outfits.

The special will replay on the Metro Channel, Kapamilya Channel, and TFC-IPV beginning April 6.

