'Intelligence makes TV comeback': 'Battle of the Brains' host David Celdran return for new quiz show

MANILA, Philippines — Recent events harkened back to a time when quiz shows dominated Philippine TV, and the time for reminiscing is about to end with David Celdran returning as a quiz master for an upcoming weekly quiz show featuring the best and smartest college students.

Celdran is announced today as the quiz master for Bilyonaryo News Channel’s “Bilyonaryo Quiz B,” set to premiere in May, coincidentally the same month as the midterm elections.

Celdran was known as the quiz master of the popular ‘90s quiz show “Battle of the Brains.” It aired from 1992 to 2001 on the now-defunct channel RPN-9. The last year was hosted by Chiqui Roa-Puno. It featured elementary, high school and college students who went through tournaments leading to the grand finals.

For Celdran’s new quiz show, 27 pre-qualified college students will face off a series of eliminations and semi-final rounds. Three contestants will vie for the grand prize.

Students will be quizzed on six categories: History, Science & Technology, Arts & Literature, Math & Logic, Geography & Nature, and General Information. Weekly winners will go through a special bonus round that features themed questions.

This month, social media was abuzz after a contestant on noontime show “It’s Showtime” admitted to lacking knowledge about the Commission on Elections (Comelec). The viral TV moment between her and host Vice Ganda, who said it was bothersome to know about a 20-year-old not having enough knowledge about the poll body, garnered discussions on social media about the Philippines’ perceived educational crisis.

Among the discussions was the revival of quiz shows on TV, with Celdran and his beloved ‘90s show, “Battle of the Brains,” among those suggested to be brought back to Philippine TV.

Since this week, “It’s Showtime” has introduced a segment called Quiz V, where Vice Ganda and the hosts randomly pick an audience member and quiz them on Philippine history, culture, literature and current events.

