Angel Locsinâ€™s father dead at 98

Angel Locsin’s father dead at 98

MANILA, Philippines — Angel M. Colmenares, the father of actress Angel Locsin, has died. He was 98.

The actress’ family confirmed his passing on March 5 to ABS-CBN.

His cause of death was not revealed.

Several reports said that members of the Colmenares family posted on Facebook about Angel’s father’s passing.

In a report by GMA News, it cited the Facebook post of a certain Joseph Colmenares who extended his condolences to the family. He said that his grandfather is the brother of Angel’s father.

The actress has not yet posted on her social media accounts as of press time.

