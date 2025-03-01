Liza Soberano wears metallic fur dress to pre-Oscars 2025 party

Liza Soberano at the 'Varieties: A Night for Young Hollywood Party' on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano showed up in style at one of the many pre-Oscars events happening this weekend of the 2025 Academy Awards.

The "Lisa Frankenstein" star attended Vanity Fair and Instagram's "Varieties: A Night for Young Hollywood Party" in Los Angeles' Bar Marmont alongside other young stars on Friday.

She wore a metal and fur gown from Ashi Studio, which she complemented with Jimmy Choo heels and diamonds from Shay Jewelry.

Liza was styled by Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly, who previously styled Kelsey Merritt when the Filipino model attended the Golden Globes last January.

Keke Palmer, Aaron Piere, Emmy winner for "Shogun" Anna Sawai, and Oscar nominee for "A Complete Unknown" Monica Barbaro co-hosted the Vanity Fair and Instagram event.

In attendance were Noah Centineo, Kiernan Shipka, Danny Ramirez, Danielle Brooks, Gabriel LaBelle, Harvey Guillén, Jharrel Jerome, Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Lili Reinhart, Lucy Hale, Madison Beer, Courtney Eaton, Archie Madekwe, Barbie Ferreira, Sasha Calle, Marissa Bode, Julia Fox, Maria Bakalova, Xochitl Gomez, Xolo Maridueña, and Kathryn Newton, Liza's "Lisa Frankenstein" co-star.

Last year, Liza went to Elton John's annual Oscars party wearing a white halter-neck gown by Stella McCartney that cost over P300,000. She also wore Jimmy Choo pieces as styled by Reilly.

