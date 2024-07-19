Vice Ganda takes off wig in 'It's Showtime' to support contestant with Alopecia

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda showed his support for an "It's Showtime" contestant who has Alopecia by taking off his blonde wig on the live episode of the noontime show earlier today.

Vice Ganda led his co-hosts, Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro and Kim Chiu, in talking to April and Andrei, the featured contestants or guests in the show's popular dating segment "Expecially For You."

April is the guest with Alopecia, who was seated beside Andrei, who confessed his feelings to his friend.

"Hindi lahat nang nagsusuot ng wig gusto lang umawra at lumandi and for aesthetic purposes lang.

"Maraming oras ang itinatawid ng pagwi-wig namin. Iniraraos kami ng pagwi-wig namin because this wig gives us power. This gives us strength and hope and energy. Kaya hindi kami nagwi-wig lang para umarte," the host said.

He expounded that some people look for inspiration or strength by putting on makeup or dressing up, while there are others, like him, turn to wig.

He asked his co-hosts if they saw him without wig, and Vhong said he has. Vice was reaching out for his hand, in the act of trying to detach his wig glued to his head.

Jhong and Kim can be heard saying there was no need for Vice to take off his wig.

"Kami ready. 'Yung Madlang People..." Jhong was heard saying.

Vice quickly butted in, "Ay hindi. Tanggap nila ako, 'no." The host referred to their show's loyal viewers and fans who are called "Madlang People."

Vice proceeded to slowly take off his wig as he said, "Hindi ako nangingimi, kung makakatulong ito para makakuha ng katiting na kumpiyansa si April, why not?

"Ang tagal nang panahon, takot na takot ako dito, pagpapakita ng walang wig.

"Nasa punto na ako na wala akong paki. Mayroon na akong taong mahal na mahal ako kahit wala akong wig. Hindi na rin ako affected sa mga pangit na pangit sa akin kapag wala akong wig. 'Yung mga, 'Naku, si kabayo [derogative name tagged on Vice], nagtatago lang naman 'yan sa wig.'

"May wig o wala, may nagmamahal dito, 'no. May wig o wala, may tumatanggap dito. Bukod kay Ion [Perez, co-host and real-life partner], mahal ako ng nanay ko. Mahal ako ng mga kapatid ko. May wig o wala, mahal ako ng pamilya ko. Mahal ako ni Lord," he said.

At this point, Vice successfully took off his wig and immediately, he and April hugged each other.

"Take time. 'Wag kang magmadali. In your time. Sa pacing mo," he said to her.

"This is not for me. For people like you. Kung makakapagbigay ako sa inyo ng kahit katiting lang na lakas, hindi ko ipagdadamot 'yun. Para ito sa mga taong tulad mo.

"In time, matatanggal n'yo (rin) 'yan. No pressure. In your time. 'Pag handa na kayo," he added while his co-hosts hugged him after he finished embracing April. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

