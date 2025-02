Mark Herras breaks silence over real score with Jojo Mendrez

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Mark Herras broke his silence over the rumored romance between him and singer-businessman Jojo Mendrez.

Mark and Jojo were spotted recently in a hotel and the "Starstruck" Ultimate Avenger also gave flowers to the singer while he was performing in front of the media.

Apart from it, hotel staff allegedly found a letter that read, "Dear Bebe, Please, 'wag ka ng magsayaw sa gay bar hindi kasi maganda para sa yo… Take care always. Nandito lang ako… Always, Jojo."

In a report by MJ Marfori, Mark explained his real relationship with Jojo.

“Baka kasi nakakalimutan nila na I was raised by gay parents so hindi… kumbaga, kung sa kanila parang malaswa, sa akin, hindi siya masamang tingnan kasi pinalaki ako ng gay parents," Mark said.

“So, magaling at malaki ang respeto ko sa mga kapwa LGBTQ,” he added.

According to Mark, he is even thankful for all the issues about him, including him dancing in a gay bar.

“'Yung mga tao na parang nagpapalaki ng isyu, thank you, ang dami kong trabaho. 'Yung mga nangba-bash, actually, 21 years na ako sa showbiz so wala nang epekto sa akin 'yon," Mark said.

“Kumbaga, kung ako mismo, hindi ko na binabasa or hindi ko na pinapanood 'yung videos or kung anuman. 'Yung asawa ko po 'yung actually nagbabasa. Sabi ko, ‘Huwag mo nang basahin, huwag ka nang mag-aksaya ng oras actually',” he added.

Currently, Mark and Jojo have a duet single, "Somewhere In My Past," playing in different radio stations.

