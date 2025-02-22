New 'Avatar' series greenlit by Nickelodeon

^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 2:54pm
'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
Nickelodeon

MANILA, Philippines — Nickelodeon is developing a new sequel series in the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise with the original show's creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

The announcement of the new animated show "Avatar: Seven Havens" comes just as the original series marked its 20th anniversary since it first aired.

"Seven Havens" is set "in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm" after the events of the other sequel series, "The Legend of Korra." The planned sequel series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes spread across two seasons.

"A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior," the show's logline goes.

"Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse."

DiMartino and Konietzko are co-creators on the show through the Avatar Studios banner from Nickelodeon Animation, with Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi joining them as executive producers.

"When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later," the two said in a statement. "This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

In between the first two shows, M. Night Shyamalan directed a critically-panned live-action movie adaptation of the original series.

Netflix then released its own live-action series last year starring Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier as Aang to better reviews, and it has been confirmed to wrap up with two more seasons.

Nickelodeon will release an animated film centered on Aang, featuring the voices of Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Roman Zaragoza, and Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista as the movie's villain next year.

AVATAR

NICKELODEON
