Dennis Trillo: Know everything about your partner

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dennis Trillo believes in the importance of knowing everything about one's partner or spouse in order to have a lasting relationship.

Dennis stars in "Everything About My Wife" — an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife) — opposite his real-life wife Jennylyn Mercado playing a married couple.

It is the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario" and their last project overall since the "Truly. Madly. Deadly." segment of the anthology series "I Can See You" in 2020, a year before they got married.

During a media conference for the new movie, Dennis was asked if it was a good thing to know everything about one's partner and if any secret will eventually be unveiled during a marriage.

The actor said it was necessary to know the person one will be with for the rest of their life, "Mahirap kung may madi-diskubre kang 'di mo gusto bago kayo magpakasal."

For those married, Dennis said spouses should know each other well "para mas makabisado mo 'yung ano mga sumbong niya, paano siya pasasayahin, mga sikreto niya."

"Pakikisamahan mo siya habambuhay at 'pag 'di mo alam 'yun o may tinatago sa isa't isa, 'yun 'yung unang-unang pinagmumulan ng problema at kailangan harapin issues anuman 'yun para magsama kayo ng matiwasay at pang-habambuhay," Dennis ended.

The new film shows Dennis and Jennylyn play Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts.

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam Milby) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her. Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

The movie, directed by Real S. Florido, hits Philippine theaters beginning February 26.

