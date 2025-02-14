Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo on playing onscreen couple with 'third wheel' Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo reflected on how their marital status influenced their performances in their upcoming movie "Everything About My Wife."

The movie, an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife)," is the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario."

Dennis said it was important to create a universal story where all viewers can relate, so it helps having a real-life couple like him and Jennylyn playing a couple in a given project.

"So kahit paano, alam na namin 'yung mga nangyayari talaga. 'Yong beats ng mga mag-asawa — kung paano sila magtalo, paano sila maging masaya, paano sila magkakaroon ng problema," he continued. "So mas nakakatulong para sa amin."

Jennylyn added that the scenes she and Dennis shot together were familiar to them as a couple, "Pero ang importante ay na-enjoy naming dalawa 'yung papaano namin ginagawa ang bawat eksena. Napakasarap katrabaho si Dennis."

WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado play troubled couple in reunion movie

Their co-star Sam Milby mentioned something their director Real S. Florido said that actors really shine in roles where one is "medyo evil but [a] great character." Sam noted that this observation does not apply to his role in the movie.

"Iba 'yung si Miguel. Miguel is a Casanova. And Casanova is like a man with many lovers, a womanizer," Sam explained. "So, it was a challenge for me. But I'm glad Direk was there to help me out. I was just trying to be out of my comfort zone."

The three actors told Philstar.com that they would celebrate Valentine's Day promoting the movie in Cebu, with Sam quipping he was once again "a third wheel" to the couple.

The movie sees Dennis and Jennylyn as married couple Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts.

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her. Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

“Everything About My Wife” will be in cinemas nationwide starting February 26. — Video from Creazion Studios YouTube channel

