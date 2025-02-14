^

Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo on playing onscreen couple with 'third wheel' Sam Milby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 14, 2025 | 5:26pm
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo on playing onscreen couple with 'third wheel' Sam Milby
'Everything About My Wife' stars Sam Milby opposite real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.
Philstar.com / Chyna Merin

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo reflected on how their marital status influenced their performances in their upcoming movie "Everything About My Wife."

The movie, an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife)," is the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario."

Dennis said it was important to create a universal story where all viewers can relate, so it helps having a real-life couple like him and Jennylyn playing a couple in a given project.

"So kahit paano, alam na namin 'yung mga nangyayari talaga. 'Yong beats ng mga mag-asawa  — kung paano sila magtalo, paano sila maging masaya, paano sila magkakaroon ng problema," he continued. "So mas nakakatulong para sa amin."

Jennylyn added that the scenes she and Dennis shot together were familiar to them as a couple, "Pero ang importante ay na-enjoy naming dalawa 'yung papaano namin ginagawa ang bawat eksena. Napakasarap katrabaho si Dennis."

WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado play troubled couple in reunion movie


Their co-star Sam Milby mentioned something their director Real S. Florido said that actors really shine in roles where one is "medyo evil but [a] great character." Sam noted that this observation does not apply to his role in the movie.

"Iba 'yung si Miguel. Miguel is a Casanova. And Casanova is like a man with many lovers, a womanizer," Sam explained. "So, it was a challenge for me. But I'm glad Direk was there to help me out. I was just trying to be out of my comfort zone."

The three actors told Philstar.com that they would celebrate Valentine's Day promoting the movie in Cebu, with Sam quipping he was once again "a third wheel" to the couple.

The movie sees Dennis and Jennylyn as married couple Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts. 

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her. Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

“Everything About My Wife” will be in cinemas nationwide starting February 26. — Video from Creazion Studios YouTube channel

RELATED'Mixing love and work': What Sam Milby learned from Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado

DENNIS TRILLO

JENNYLYN MERCADO

SAM MILBY

VALENTINE'S DAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori split: reports

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori split: reports

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have split, reports said, capping two weeks of controversy for the rapper whose once-stellar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma, daughter Isabella talk about secrets that bond mother and child

Kuh Ledesma, daughter Isabella talk about secrets that bond mother and child

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
The love month celebrates all forms of love and relationships, although we have a particular day to honor our moms, dads,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star-studded cast featured in 2025 CinePanalo filmfest

Star-studded cast featured in 2025 CinePanalo filmfest

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
This year’s Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival will feature a star-studded cast to appear in the seven competing film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay backs friend in viral Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo rift

Derek Ramsay backs friend in viral Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo rift

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor Derek Ramsay expressed his frustration at Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo for failing to apologize to their friend...
Entertainment
fbtw
John and Priscilla set marital woes aside for daughter&rsquo;s b-day

John and Priscilla set marital woes aside for daughter’s b-day

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
What a blast I had at the 13th birthday party of Anechka, the lovely daughter of my good friends, Priscilla “Pri”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philmar Alipayo surprises Andi Eigenmann with bouquet of flowers, 'puso ng saging'

Philmar Alipayo surprises Andi Eigenmann with bouquet of flowers, 'puso ng saging'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo surprised his fiancée Andi Eigenmann with a bouquet of flowers this Valentine's D...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey Albert, Marco Sison team up for intimate Valentine&rsquo;s Day concert

Joey Albert, Marco Sison team up for intimate Valentine’s Day concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
It is going to be an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and romance when two of OPM’s enduring icons, Joey Albert and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Two Bautistas are joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" to be staged later this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Captain America 4' review: Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a brave new world

'Captain America 4' review: Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a brave new world

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson carries both shield and wings as the new Captain America in a fourth movie about the iconic comic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with