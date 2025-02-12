^

Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo hope for more projects together

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 7:52pm
Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo
Heaven Peralejo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen partners Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo hopes to have more future projects and partnerships that will further hone their craft as artists.

 “We’re still new in the industry, and we hope to make it as far as the loveteams before us,” Heaven said. 

“We’re very inspired by the support we get from our fans,” Marco said. 

“Of course, we also support each other, and I guess this is why we’re able to portray our roles with conviction,” he added. 

Heaven and Marco will be the face of a Doublemint’s My CompleMint campaign in time for Valentine’s Day. 

My CompleMint campaign highlights the brand as the ideal companion for people looking to refresh their breaths instantly, especially after meals. Its burst of cool brings confidence providing freshness for every moment.

Fondly known as MarVen to their legion of fans, Marco and Heaven are set to bring a new vibe that embodies Doublemint’s cool, fun, and youthful spirit.

“We are honored to be chosen as the new faces of Doublemint,” Heaven said. “It’s a brand I grew up with, and its fun-loving vibe aligns with my personality. I’m really happy to be part of the Doublemint family.”

Marco is just as thrilled to embark on this new collaboration: “I’m very thankful for this opportunity and for the trust the people from Doublemint have in us. I’ve always been a fan of Doublemint, and I can’t wait to share the fresh energy it brings with others."

The young sweethearts’ on- and off-screen chemistry made them the perfect choice to represent My CompleMint campaign. Their budding romance reflects realness and zest for life that the brand has always stood for.

“Marco and I have grown to complement each other,” Heaven said. “It takes time to make a loveteam work, and I think the way we’ve gotten to know each other deeply helps us be true to ourselves and to our fans.”

The authenticity of their tandem has undeniably endeared them to their countless followers, as evidenced by the huge success of their series “Rain in España” that is streamed on Viva One, which paved the way for their loveteam to blossom behind the cameras. While staying true to their characters, the young couple also shared their vulnerable side, drawing inspiration from their supporters.

