'Friends'-obsessed Lovi Poe meets Jennifer Aniston

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 8:47am
Filipino actress Lovi Poe takes a selfie with Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston as seen in Lovi's Instagram post on February 6, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe is among the Millennials who grew up watching and loving Rachel Green, and she is among the few lucky ones to meet its actor, Jennifer Aniston, as she revealed on her Instagram post with a selfie with the Hollywood star yesterday. 

To prove how “obssessed” she is with the phenomenal American sitcom “Friends,” she accompanied her post with a reference from the show. 

“The one when Rachel meets ‘Denise, Phoebe’s roommate',” Lovi wrote on her caption. 

Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, is one of the five friends of Jennifer’s Rachel. She made an excuse that she is going to have Denise as her roommate to avoid Rachel moving in with her. 

“Just goes to show how obsessed I am with ‘Friends.’ You can just imagine my happiness meeting Jennifer Anniston,” Lovi said, tagging the actress. 

She also promoted Aniston’s haircare product and hoped that it will be available in Manila, too. 

Lovi is married to British movie producer Monty Blencowe. She is currently living in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, and flies to the United Kingdom and the Philippines from time to time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

