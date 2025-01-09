^

Headlines

Vic Sotto sues Darryl Yap for over P30M damages

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 5:01pm
Vic Sotto sues Darryl Yap for over P30M damages
Vic Sotto
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Vic Sotto has filed a lawsuit seeking more than P30 million in damages against director Darryl Yap for alleged "malicious and defamatory statements."

Sotto filed 19 counts of cyberlibel against Yap at the Muntinlupa City Office of the City Prosecutor on Thursday, January 9. The complaint stems from the director's film, which allegedly portrayed Sotto as a rapist.

"The respondent is a clout chaser using his social media platforms to garner attention for his film. In his desire to earn more money, he openly accused me of being a rapist. It is high time for respondent to realize that free speech does not afford him unbridled license to ruin another person's hard-earned reputation," the complaint read.

The total damages sought amount to P35 million, with P15 million in exemplary damages intended to deter similar offenses in the future. The New Civil Code defines exemplary damages as those imposed "by way of example or correction for the public good" beyond standard compensation.

Additionally, Sotto is seeking P20 million in moral damages, citing public ridicule from the film's social media teasers.

"Due to the malicious and defamatory posts made by respondent, I have been subjected and continue to be subjected to public ridicule and contempt. The social humiliation have caused me to suffer mental anguish and serious anxiety due to my tarnished reputation and destroyed credibility," the complaint read.

Under Philippine law, moral damages may be awarded when a wrongful act or omission has resulted in “physical suffering, mental anguish, fright, serious anxiety, besmirched reputation, wounded feelings, moral shock, social humiliation, or similar harm.”

Legal proceedings

Lawyer Buko dela Cruz, representing Sotto, said each defamatory post on Yap's Facebook page constitutes one count of cyberlibel, totaling 19 counts.

"Bawat post na mapanira ay isang count (Every defamatory post is one count)," he said.

Dela Cruz also shared plans for separate legal actions against those who shared Yap's posts through a writ of habeas data.

"May hiwalay na kaso para doon, yon po yung writ of habeas data na nauna na naming na-ifile. Hinihintay na lang naming ang utos ng korte kung ito ay kinakatigan o hindi," he said.

The Cybercrime Prevention Act prescribes imprisonment of six years and one day to eight years for cyberlibel, along with damages. For cases under the Revised Penal Code, including libel, penalties are elevated by one degree.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 has granted a Writ of Habeas Data filed by Sotto's legal team. This court order directs Yap to cease posting teaser videos and promotional materials, including the release of the film allegedly defaming Sotto, Dela Cruz said.

DARRYL YAP

MUNTINLUPA

PROSECUTOR

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
41% for, 35% against VP impeachment &ndash; survey

41% for, 35% against VP impeachment – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
More Filipinos support the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte than those who are against it, a commissioned survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines arrests 400 foreigners in scam center raid

Philippines arrests 400 foreigners in scam center raid

9 hours ago
Around 400 foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday in a "large-scale" raid on a suspected online scam farm in Manila,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Traslacion 2025

LIVE updates: Traslacion 2025

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene, also known as Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno, are expected to join in...
Headlines
fbtw
BI to probe Matobato&rsquo;s departure

BI to probe Matobato’s departure

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is set to conduct an investigation into reports that self-confessed Davao Death Squad hitman Edgar...
Headlines
fbtw
AKAP, AICS exempted from poll ban &ndash; Comelec

AKAP, AICS exempted from poll ban – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The distribution of the controversial Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program will proceed despite the spending ban to be implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec tags 38 areas of 'grave concern' ahead of May elections

Comelec tags 38 areas of 'grave concern' ahead of May elections

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has placed 38 areas under the highest classification for "areas of concern" months before the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines temporarily bans New Zealand bird imports over avian flu outbreak

Philippines temporarily bans New Zealand bird imports over avian flu outbreak

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Philippines won’t be importing domestic and wild birds from New Zealand for the meantime due to a bird flu out...
Headlines
fbtw
EDSA to be rehabilitated in 2025

EDSA to be rehabilitated in 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
EDSA, one of the country’s primary roads, is set for a long-delayed rehabilitation, according to Department of Public...
Headlines
fbtw
Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas &mdash; PAGASA

Shear line may bring rains to Southern Luzon, Visayas — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In its forecast, PAGASA said that Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon and Dinagat Islands may anticipate cloudy skies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with