^

Entertainment

LIST: 'Shogun,' 'Squid Game,' other key Golden Globes 2025 nominees

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 11:19am
LIST: 'Shogun,' 'Squid Game,' other key Golden Globes 2025 nominees
The FX historical fiction show 'Shogun' stars Hiroyuki Sanada (left), while the Netflix survival series 'Squid Game' (right) recently released its second season. Both are nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Drama.
FX, Netflix

LOS ANGELES, United States — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Surreal musical "Emilia Perez" leads all contenders with 10 nods, followed by "The Brutalist" at seven and "Conclave" at six.

Film

Best film, drama

  • "The Brutalist"
  • "A Complete Unknown"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Dune: Part Two"
  • "Nickel Boys"
  • "September 5"

Best film, musical or comedy

  • "Anora"
  • "Challengers"
  • "Emilia Perez"
  • "A Real Pain"
  • "The Substance"
  • "Wicked"

Best actor, drama

  • Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
  • Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Daniel Craig, "Queer"
  • Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
  • Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
  • Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress, drama

  • Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"
  • Angelina Jolie, "Maria"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"
  • Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"
  • Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
  • Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best actor, musical or comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"
  • Hugh Grant, "Heretic"
  • Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night"
  • Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness"
  • Glen Powell, "Hit Man"
  • Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best actress, musical or comedy

  • Amy Adams, "Nightbitch"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
  • Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"
  • Mikey Madison, "Anora"
  • Demi Moore, "The Substance"
  • Zendaya, "Challengers"

Best supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov, "Anora"
  • Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
  • Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
  • Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
  • Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
  • Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best supporting actress

  • Selena Gomez, "Emilia Perez"
  • Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
  • Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
  • Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"
  • Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
  • Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best director

  • Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"
  • Sean Baker, "Anora"
  • Edward Berger, "Conclave"
  • Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
  • Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
  • Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best non-English language film

  • "All We Imagine as Light"
  • "Emilia Perez"
  • "The Girl with the Needle"
  • "I'm Still Here"
  • "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
  • "Vermiglio"

Best cinematic and box office achievement

  • "Alien: Romulus"
  • "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
  • "Deadpool & Wolverine"
  • "Gladiator II"
  • "Inside Out 2"
  • "Twisters"
  • "Wicked"
  • "The Wild Robot"

Best animated feature

  • "Flow"
  • "Inside Out 2"
  • "Memoir of a Snail"
  • "Moana 2"
  • "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
  • "The Wild Robot"

Television

Best drama series

  • "The Day of the Jackal"
  • "The Diplomat"
  • "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • "Shogun"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "Squid Game"

Best drama actor

  • Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
  • Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Best drama actress

  • Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
  • Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"
  • Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"
  • Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
  • Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best musical or comedy series

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "The Gentlemen"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Nobody Wants This"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"

Best musical or comedy actor

  • Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress

  • Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or TV movie

  • "Baby Reindeer"
  • "Disclaimer"
  • "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • "The Penguin"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

Best limited series or TV movie actor

  • Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
  • Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"
  • Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow"
  • Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Best limited series or TV movie actress

  • Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
  • Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"
  • Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
  • Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
  • Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television:

  • Jamie Foxx, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was"
  • Nikki Glaser, "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die"
  • Seth Meyers, "Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking"
  • Adam Sandler, "Adam Sandler: Love You"
  • Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy Youssef: More Feelings"

Films with most nominations

  • "Emilia Perez" - 10
  • "The Brutalist" - 7
  • "Conclave" - 6
  • "Anora" - 5
  • "The Substance" - 5

RELATED: Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes 2025

GOLDEN GLOBES

HIROYUKI SANADA

SHOGUN

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paano na Anti-Silos U?': Jak Roberto stays mum after Barbie Forteza confirms split

'Paano na Anti-Silos U?': Jak Roberto stays mum after Barbie Forteza confirms split

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jak Roberto remains silent on the issue of his breakup with Barbie Forteza.
Entertainment
fbtw
Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser learns from Jo Koy's awkward stint

Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser learns from Jo Koy's awkward stint

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedian Nikki Glaser is preparing to host the 2025 Golden Globes, learning from the stint of her predecessor, Filipino-American...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco starts year with &lsquo;chill lang&rsquo; post&nbsp;

David Licauco starts year with ‘chill lang’ post 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Amid the noise that currently hounds his onscreen partner Barbie Forteza after she confirmed that she has broken up with her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father

Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Carlo Aquino shared one of his biggest fears when his daughter Mithi grows up.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata recalls dancer days in elementary, high school
play
Exclusive

Maymay Entrata recalls dancer days in elementary, high school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
But unbeknownst to most, except for her loyal fans, the actress-now-aspiring singer was actively into dancing when she was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach reveals self-management, open to more collaborations

Pia Wurtzbach reveals self-management, open to more collaborations

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is celebrating managing herself for well over a year with openness to more coll...
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect from Hilda Koronel&rsquo;s movie comeback

What to expect from Hilda Koronel’s movie comeback

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Hilda Koronel, dubbed as “Philippine cinema's gold standard,” admitted that she doesn’t like people who...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sanggre,&rsquo; &lsquo;KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,&rsquo; &lsquo;P77&rsquo; in GMA's 75th anniversary line-up

‘Sanggre,’ ‘KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,’ ‘P77’ in GMA's 75th anniversary line-up

1 day ago
GMA Network is set to mark its 75th anniversary this 2025 with a diverse line-up of TV shows and movies designed to entertain...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Year, New Studio and New Segment for &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;

New Year, New Studio and New Segment for ‘Eat Bulaga’

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
As one of the longest-running noontime shows in the Philippines, “Eat Bulaga” has undergone numerous transformations...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS and "Squid Game" actor-singer Im Si-wan led in offering donations for the families...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with