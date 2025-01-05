LIST: 'Shogun,' 'Squid Game,' other key Golden Globes 2025 nominees

The FX historical fiction show 'Shogun' stars Hiroyuki Sanada (left), while the Netflix survival series 'Squid Game' (right) recently released its second season. Both are nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Drama.

LOS ANGELES, United States — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Surreal musical "Emilia Perez" leads all contenders with 10 nods, followed by "The Brutalist" at seven and "Conclave" at six.