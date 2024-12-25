Julia Barretto: Controversies donâ€™t define who we are

Julia Barretto: Controversies don’t define who we are

MANILA, Philippines — The precious insights that Julia Barretto has gained from both successes and challenges over the years in the entertainment business, starting from her childhood, have shaped the person she is today.

“I think the lessons and then of course, the different environments and meeting different personalities, like to work with (them), it’s not always about other people. But it’s always about how you can improve yourself so that you can adapt to the different environments and meet people halfway. It really is a two-way street for a harmonious environment,” Julia recently said at a mediacon.

She was particularly asked about how the industry has made her mature given that she started acting at a very young age.

The 27-year-old actress added that there is something new to learn and something new to discover about herself. “I think being in the industry since I was a kid, it really (has) shaped who I am today, especially the challenges that arose (along the way).”

On the subject of challenges, Julia stated that she would still choose the showbiz path despite the many struggles and challenges that she encountered in the past.

“I love what I do so much and it’s giving me an outlet and escape. And it’s really a form of expressing oneself and then it’s an unexplainable feeling when we step on the set,” she said.

“So siguro yung ibang mga bagay, kailangan magpakatatag (maybe with other things, you just have to be strong). You really have to pick up the lesson in every challenge.

“Hindi pwedeng akala mo nangyari lang siya para mangyari (It cannot be that you think it happens just because it needs to happen). Actually it happens because there’s something to learn from it. So wala akong i-erase (there’s nothing to erase from the past).”

Julia believes that one shouldn’t be defined by a controversy that happened in the past.

Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino are paired anew for the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry ‘Hold Me Close.’ They last worked together in ‘Expensive Candy,’ directed uy Jason Paul Laxamana who also megs their MMFF film. The film also stars Jairus Aquino (center) and Migo Valid (second from right).

“In general, I think challenges like controversies don’t define who we are. I think ayun lang, I’m just going to keep it short. That’s in general. Hardships in life don’t define who we are and don’t represent our heart. I think it’s always how we rise above it,” she said.

In 2025, some exciting projects are in the pipeline for Julia, including hosting “Artista Academy.” She’s also making her teleserye acting comeback on the TV5 network via its biggest primetime series next year, “Hello, Heaven.”

This year, Julia starred in Viu original series “Secret Ingredient,” the movie “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko” with Aga Muhlach and the hit film “Un/happy for You” with former reel and real-life partner Joshua Garcia.

She is currently busy with “Hold Me Close,” a Viva Films’ official entry to the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). The romantic-fantasy film marks Julia’s second collaboration with Carlo Aquino and director Jason Paul Laxamana following “Expensive Candy.”

“Hold Me Close” was filmed in Karatsu City in Japan from the end of March until the first week of April. It opens today in cinemas nationwide.

During the film’s red carpet premiere night, direk JP told The STAR that the flick was one of the films that was chosen by Saga Prefecture Film Commission in Japan for international collaborations.

“They are actively seeking for international collaborations. If you remember my film ‘Between Maybes’ starring Julia and Gerald Anderson, it was also in partnership with the Saga film commission,” he said.

“So for the past two years, naging competitive siya (it has become competitive) in the sense that you have to apply for it, you have to submit a script and story. And then, if they like it, they will co-produce (the project).”