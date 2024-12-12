Content creators cross mainstream; now have own free TV channel

MANILA, Philippines — Social media content creators recently announced the launch of Geng Geng Network on Free TV D8TV Channel 31.

Boss Toyo, Rendon Labador, Ava Mendez, Whamos, Tukomi Brothers, Kiko Matos, Lai Austria, and many more will have their shows on Channel 31.

"‘Yung Geng Geng Network ay binuo naming together with my fellow content creators. So matagal na itong pinaplano, last year pa pero ngayon lang natuloy sa tulong ng D8TV," Toyo said.

"It is a network full of shows simula 6 a.m. hanggang 10 p.m. mula sa iba’t-ibang content creators at influencers na kaibigan natin pero welcome po ang lahat. Siyempre sobrang daming airtime niyan, may mga open pa for daily shows and weekly shows. Maglalabas kami soon kung paano maging part ng Geng Geng Network sa free TV," he added.

When asked why they decided to join the mainstream channels while the mainstream is transitioning to online, Boss Toyo said they wanted to reach audiences without internet connection.

"Hindi naman lahat may internet kagaya nu'ng mga nasa province. 'Yung satellite can reach up to 50 million and hindi mo na kailangan ng internet. Mapapanood mo na agad 'yung mga pinagpaguran at pinaghandaan naming mga shows," he said.

Currently, "Bigayan na with Boss Toyo" and "Pinoy Pawn Stars" are airing on the channel.

They are set to air the other shows "OFW Diaries," "Remember Me," "I Heart You," "MBL (Motivated Billiard League)," "Moto Vated," "Geng Geng News," "Zypher Philippines," "Food Vlog," "Mommy Gangster," "Real Talk," "Bini Rosa" and "What’s Up Klasmeyts."

