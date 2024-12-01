'Timeless investment': Doug, Cheska Kramer gift daughter Scarlett a Rolex for 13th birthday

Team Kramer on vacation: Doug and Cheska Kramer with their children Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin as seen on Cheska' Instagram post on June 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Doug and Cheska Kramer gave their second daughter Scarlett a Rolex watch for her 13th birthday, calling it an investment that could potentially become a family heirloom.

Scarlett celebrated her birthday last November 28, but Doug and Cheska gave their gift in advance, as seen in a video uploaded on Team Kramer's YouTube channel.

After Doug initially joked the gift was unlimited cookies and a toy, Scarlett was visibly shocked to see it was actually a Rolex.

The former basketball player chose a small watch with a silver dial. He explained that since Scarlett enjoys wearing plain clothes like him, it was an apt choice to give his second daughter a watch with a silver dial since it would also go with any outfit. The former professional cager revealed that he, too, has a Rolex with a silver dial.

The couple then went on to explain why they gave a Rolex, sharing that they have given toys, clothes, bags, or go on vacation for their kids' birthdays.

Cheska also said she has passed on jewelry from her family members to Scarlett and her older sister Kendra — who also got a Rolex when she turned 13 — becoming a sort of tradition.

WATCH: Scarlett receives Rolex as 13th birthday gift from Doug, Cheska Kramer

"Our kids work hard, they deserve it," Doug said. "A gift like this is you can say timeless. It's an investment for them that they can use when they're not just 13."

Like Kendra, Cheska got her first watch — a Tag Heuer from her father — when she was 13 years old upon entering high school.

"The reason why we give certain gifts, timeless ones, is because it's something that we want them to have all throughout their life, maybe become an heirloom that they can pass on to their children," said Cheska.

Doug advised Scarlett to take care of the new watch because Kendra's has a lot of scratches, and quipped he and Cheska's youngest child, Gavin, will also receive a watch when he turns 13. Gavin turns 13 in two years.

The video ended with Kendra taking a look at Scarlett's new watch and Doug joking it was "times five" Kendra's, who just rolled her eyes. — Video from Team Kramer's YouTube channel

