^

Entertainment

'Timeless investment': Doug, Cheska Kramer gift daughter Scarlett a Rolex for 13th birthday

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 3:20pm
'Timeless investment': Doug, Cheska Kramer gift daughter Scarlett a Rolex for 13th birthday
Team Kramer on vacation: Doug and Cheska Kramer with their children Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin as seen on Cheska' Instagram post on June 19, 2024.
Cheska Kramer via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Doug and Cheska Kramer gave their second daughter Scarlett a Rolex watch for her 13th birthday, calling it an investment that could potentially become a family heirloom.

Scarlett celebrated her birthday last November 28, but Doug and Cheska gave their gift in advance, as seen in a video uploaded on Team Kramer's YouTube channel.

After Doug initially joked the gift was unlimited cookies and a toy, Scarlett was visibly shocked to see it was actually a Rolex.

The former basketball player chose a small watch with a silver dial. He explained that since Scarlett enjoys wearing plain clothes like him, it was an apt choice to give his second daughter a watch with a silver dial since it would also go with any outfit. The former professional cager revealed that he, too, has a Rolex with a silver dial.

The couple then went on to explain why they gave a Rolex, sharing that they have given toys, clothes, bags, or go on vacation for their kids' birthdays.

Cheska also said she has passed on jewelry from her family members to Scarlett and her older sister Kendra — who also got a Rolex when she turned 13 — becoming a sort of tradition.

WATCH: Scarlett receives Rolex as 13th birthday gift from Doug, Cheska Kramer

"Our kids work hard, they deserve it," Doug said. "A gift like this is you can say timeless. It's an investment for them that they can use when they're not just 13."

Like Kendra, Cheska got her first watch — a Tag Heuer from her father — when she was 13 years old upon entering high school. 

"The reason why we give certain gifts, timeless ones, is because it's something that we want them to have all throughout their life, maybe become an heirloom that they can pass on to their children," said Cheska.

Doug advised Scarlett to take care of the new watch because Kendra's has a lot of scratches, and quipped he and Cheska's youngest child, Gavin, will also receive a watch when he turns 13. Gavin turns 13 in two years. 

The video ended with Kendra taking a look at Scarlett's new watch and Doug joking it was "times five" Kendra's, who just rolled her eyes. — Video from Team Kramer's YouTube channel

RELATED: Cheska Kramer proud of well-rounded children excelling in behavior, academics, sports

CHESKA GARCIA

CHESKA GARCIA KRAMER

CHESKA GARCIA-KRAMER

CHESKA KRAMER

DOUG AND CHESKA KRAMER

DOUG KRAMER

KRAMER FAMILY

ROLEX

TEAM KRAMER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual on working dynamics in 2024 MMFF entry &lsquo;The Kingdom&rsquo;

Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual on working dynamics in 2024 MMFF entry ‘The Kingdom’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
While filming the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “The Kingdom,” Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual didn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gerald Anderson revealed that he does not want to get involved in the rift between his girlfriend Julia Barretto's family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Gong Yoo Has &lsquo;Perfect Chemistry&rsquo; with Seo Hyun Jin in &lsquo;The Trunk&rsquo;

Why Gong Yoo Has ‘Perfect Chemistry’ with Seo Hyun Jin in ‘The Trunk’

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
In Netflix’s newest South Korean drama “The Trunk,” Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin have shown “perfect...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles &lsquo;reunite&rsquo;

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles ‘reunite’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 2 days ago
If a picture paints a thousand words, then the fam pic of my good friends, John Estrada and Pri (Priscilla) Meirelles speaks...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory

Love, timing and the Taxi Cab Theory

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
If the timing is perfect, should it be the only basis for a person to commit to a relationship?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Korea star Jung Woo Sung apologizes after baby scandal

South Korea star Jung Woo Sung apologizes after baby scandal

By Agence France-Presse | 22 hours ago
Jung Woo-sung, an A-lister in South Korea's competitive film industry since his debut in the 1990s, made headlines this week...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan pitches touring 'Going Home to Christmas' musical

Jose Mari Chan pitches touring 'Going Home to Christmas' musical

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Jose Mari Chan suggested that Repertory Philippines should stage its newest production, "Going Home...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin say they're best friends, not closing doors on romance

Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin say they're best friends, not closing doors on romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin admitted that their friendship can level up in the future. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to American football player

Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to American football player

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Hailee Steinfeld is soon tying the knot with her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with