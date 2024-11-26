Gerald Anderson answers controversial issues with 'B,' 'P'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson answered controversial questions in his guesting in One News PH's "The Men's Room."

In the latest episode, hosts Janno Gibbs and Stanley Chi asked Gerald if he is now okay with "B."

Although the hosts didn't mention the name, it's common knowledge that Gerald had a controversial breakup with Bea Alonzo.

“Hindi ko masagot ng 100%... pero siyempre sa side ko, okay naman. Ang tagal na nu'n eh. Ayun lang,” Gerald said.

When asked about the past issue with letter "P," Gerald said: "Ang tagal naman na nu'n."

"Chismis lang 'yon," he added.

It can be recalled that Gerald and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach were rumored to have had an affair while shooting their 2018 romantic comedy film "My Perfect You."

