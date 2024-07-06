^

Mandy Moore pitches Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel in potential 'Tangled' live-action

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 10:06am
Mandy Moore as Rapunzel in 'Tangled' and Sabrina Carpenter dressed up as Rapunzel.
Mandy Moore as Rapunzel in 'Tangled' and Sabrina Carpenter dressed up as Rapunzel.
Disney, Sabrina Carpenter via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Mandy Moore has made her pick on who she wants to star in a live-action "Tangled" movie should Disney give it a go: singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Mandy sat down with media outlet Elite Daily to discuss her partnership with a recent project of TJ Maxx's where she was asked about a potential "Tangled" live-action remake and said she'd cast Sabrina as Rapunzel. Mandy was the voice behind the character in the 2010 animated movie.

"I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something," Mandy said. "She looks like a Disney princess in real life."

As for what role she'd take in a potential live-action remake, the actress envisions her as Rapunzel's mother where she could have a duet with Sabrina.

"Let's have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world," Mandy explained.

Both Mandy and Sabrina started out as Disney child stars, with Sabrina gaining fame in "Girl Meets World" and "Sofia the First," while Mandy's film debut was "The Princess Diaries," opposite Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

After more Disney projects, Sabrina began releasing more music and became a global sensation with her back-to-back hits "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please."

Mandy went on to star in "A Walk to Remember," "Chasing Liberty," "All I Want," and a critically-acclaimed role in the show "This Is Us."

There are reports of a third "Princess Diaries" film in development, and Mandy wants a redemption arc for her character Lana.

"I would show up in a cameo, and work at a pet rescue now — just something fun," Mandy said.

"You have all the time in the world to continue to redefine who you are, how you want to treat people, and what you want your legacy to be. "None of us should be pigeonholed by who we were in high school and what we did, and I hope the same would go for Lana," she ended.

Disney has yet to announce a live-action remake of "Tangled." When Sabrina dressed up as Rapunzel last Halloween, it fueled fans' calls to consider her for the role for its potential live-action remake. 

RELATED: Mandy Moore pregnant with baby no. 3

DISNEY

MANDY MOORE

RAPUNZEL

SABRINA CARPENTER

TANGLED
