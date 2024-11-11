^

Troy Montero involved in race car accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 4:13pm
Troy Montero

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Troy Montero shared that he is doing fine after being involved in a race car crash.

In his Instagram account, Troy shared a video of his wrecked race car. 

"I had a pretty big crash this morning… I’m OK, I got the wind knocked out of me but my car is not in good shape," he said.

"It’s gonna take a miracle for the boys to fix it in time for today’s race. I’m not even sure it’s possible but the team said they will try their best…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)

"Again, I’m OK."

Last 2019, Troy was also involved in a race car accident during the Vios Racing Festival Circuit Championship. 

He, however, did not sustain a major injury from the accident. 

