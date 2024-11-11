Troy Montero involved in race car accident

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Troy Montero shared that he is doing fine after being involved in a race car crash.

In his Instagram account, Troy shared a video of his wrecked race car.

"I had a pretty big crash this morning… I’m OK, I got the wind knocked out of me but my car is not in good shape," he said.

"It’s gonna take a miracle for the boys to fix it in time for today’s race. I’m not even sure it’s possible but the team said they will try their best…

"Again, I’m OK."

Last 2019, Troy was also involved in a race car accident during the Vios Racing Festival Circuit Championship.

He, however, did not sustain a major injury from the accident.

RELATED: Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles confirm, react to viral sex video