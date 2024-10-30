Pinky Webb to anchor Bilyonaryo's daily program

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Pinky Webb will anchor the Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC) daily program “On Point.”

With over three decades of experience in the broadcast industry, the veteran journalist is set to bring her knowledge, credibility, and insight into national issues and current affairs to the new program, which will air every evening immediately following the primetime news telecast.



“On Point” is set to offer a comprehensive look at key newsmakers, stories, and events that shape the nation each day. Designed to provide comprehensive analysis and thought-provoking discussions, the program aims to serve as a platform for engaging conversations on news that matter most to viewers. The show airs Mondays to Fridays from 7:30 p.m.

Tune in to the Bilyonaryo News Channel over free-to-watch television channel BEAM TV 31 (through digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Zamboanga, and Naga), and leading cable TV provider, Cignal Channel 24.

