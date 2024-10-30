^

John Wayne Sace claims receiving threats prior to Pasig shooting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 12:28pm
Ex-actor John Wayne Sace
John Wayne Sace via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former actor and Anim-e dance group member John Wayne Sace said his family received threats prior to his alleged involvement in a Pasig City shooting.

Sace was arrested by Pasig City police last October 29 for allegedly shooting his companion the night before with a .45 caliber four times, resulting in the latter's death.

He was captured a few hours after the incident in a hotel not far from where the shooting took place and he was detained in the Pasig City Police headquarters.

While in custody, a masked Sace spoke to members of the media to explain why he supposedly got involved.

"Meron pong banta eh, may banta sa akin at saka sa pamilya ko. Inikutan na ko eh, 'yun na rin ang last na ikot niya, nagsalita rin naman siya eh sa akin eh, 'Isang ikot na lang. Isa pa,' sabi sa akin," Sace said, adding he felt the victim was up to something.

A few hours after the incident, Sace posted on his Facebook account something similar about his family being in danger.

"Nagtutulak kayo ng droga ng palihim Diba? Yun mga Buhay na sinira nyo? May kalaban laban ba? Yung mga ninakawan nyo? Meron? Wag kayo pavictim.. ilang beses nyo na ko pinagplanuhan katulad kagabi??? Ha Diba? Pag umalis ako papatayin nyo pamilya ko.. hayopp kayo," the post read.

Pasig City police chief Police Colonel Hendrix Mangaldan pointed out Sace's motive is a "personal grudge" emerging from grave threats from both parties.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows the victim walking down an alley, followed by several gunshots. The victim suffered four bullet wounds and died on the spot, as confirmed by one barangay tanod.

Some witnesses also claimed that Sace appeared drunk or under the influence because of his red eyes.

In 2016, Sace was involved in a separate shooting incident, which resulted in an injury and the death of his friend Eric Sabino. Both men were on the Pasig City police's watch list for their involvement in the use of illegal drugs.

