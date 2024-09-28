^

Chappell Roan axes gigs after backlash over US election stance

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 11:27am
American singer Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan via Facebook

NEW YORK, United States — Pop singer Chappell Roan on Friday canceled two major concerts after receiving a barrage of online criticism for refusing to endorse Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer — who identifies as queer, and whose style is influenced by drag culture — pulled out of festival performances this weekend, apologizing to fans that she had been left "unable to perform" due to the social media backlash.

"Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," Roan said on Instagram.

"I need a few days to prioritize my health," she wrote.

The controversy began with a recent newspaper interview in which the pop star said there are "problems on both sides" of US politics.

"There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don't feel pressured to endorse someone," the 26-year-old told the Guardian.

She received heavy criticism on social media for supposedly playing into the hands of Trump, who is loathed by many on the progressive left.

In a video posted Wednesday, Roan said in an exasperated, expletive-laden video that while she despises Trump, she is disappointed in the Democratic Party, which she said had failed members of the LGBTQ community, and "every marginalized community in the world."

"That's why I can't endorse," she said.

"Yeah, I'm voting for... Kamala, but I'm not settling for what has been offered, 'cause that's questionable," she added.

Roan earlier this year declined an invitation to perform at the White House for a Pride Month event, in protest over the conflict in Gaza.

She had been due to sing at the All Things Go festival in New York and Maryland this weekend.

RELATED: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president

US ELECTIONS
Philstar
