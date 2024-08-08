Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' vintage Versace dress to 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Composite photos of Blake Lively and Britney Spears wearing the same Versace dress over 20 years apart

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Blake Lively turned heads for even bigger reasons during the global premiere of her latest film "It Ends With Us."

The actress wore on the red carpet a vintage dress by Versace which pop singer Britney Spears actually wore to a 2002 Milan Fashion Week show of the Italian luxury fashion brand.

The multicolored sequined dress with a one-shoulder halter neckline had several flowers across the waist.

Blake completed the look with matching colored diamond rings from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, 50-carat light pink rose-cut floral earrings, and iridescent strappy heels.

She confirmed to People magazine it was Spears' Versace dress, "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!," then telling Extra she had the dress with her for nearly a year.

"This dress meant so much to me because of what [Britney] meant to me," Blake said. "Like, she was just somebody who represented, like, love and beauty and youth and hard work and determination and strength, and she was in touch with her sexuality and her delicacy and she just sort of represented it all."

The actress also mentioned Britney's memoir "The Woman in Me" and her upcoming biopic showing how the singer is to tell her own story, even considering herself "a forever Britney stan."

In the credits of "It Ends With Us," Blake includes Britney in her special thanks recipients, this as Britney's song "Everytime" is included in the movie.

Blake further praised Britney by sharing a photo of Britney in the dress on her Instagram stories, with "Everytime" as the background music, calling the singer "the ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories."

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," Blake also said, expressing excitement for the biopic. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."

"It Ends With Us," directed by Justin Baldoni, is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name, also starring Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, Kevin McKidd, and Baldoni.

RELATED: Britney Spears biopic in development after Universal buys memoir rights